The financial media has developed a habit of treating every private credit default or write-down as evidence of systemic collapse. The February 25, 2026 Bloomberg article on FS KKR is a recent example, highlighting new defaults at Dental Care Alliance, Gracent, Lionbridge, AmerVet, and Alacrity, along with a further write-down of Medallia. That particular BDC clearly has challenges. But using it as a lens through which to view the entire private credit universe is like judging all of public equity by the performance of a single struggling fund. Let’s try to put things in proper perspective.

Private Credit Is Not a Single Asset Class

Private credit spans a wide range of sub-sectors—senior secured lending backed by private equity, subordinated debt, distressed debt, real estate lending, litigation finance, royalty financing, and other opportunistic strategies. The risk and return characteristics of these strategies are sufficiently different that they demand separate analysis rather than a single headline.

Leverage levels vary just as dramatically. Under current law, a BDC can employ up to a 2:1 debt-to-equity ratio, meaning it can borrow two dollars for every dollar of equity. By contrast, Cliffwater’s Corporate Lending Fund (CCLFX) carries fund-level leverage of just 0.25x, and its Enhanced Lending Fund (CELFX) uses minimal fund-level leverage. Treating these funds as equivalent because they both carry the “private credit” label would be like comparing a community savings bank to an investment bank simply because both take deposits.

Defaults Are Normal—and Already Priced In

Cliffwater estimates there to be about 10,000 unique middle market borrowers in private credit, and about an additional 1,400 borrowers in the broadly syndicated loan (BSL) market. At the asset class’s historical default rate of roughly 2%, one would expect around 230 defaults per year—nearly one every day or two—in an average year. Yet each time a default surfaces, the financial press sounds the alarm as though something extraordinary has occurred. What’s notably absent from these articles is any comparison of current default rates to historical norms. Without that context, readers are left with fear rather than perspective.

CCLFX Performance: The Data Tells a Different Story

CCLFX, with more than $32 billion in assets under management, offers a useful case study in disciplined private credit investing. Since inception, the fund has generated annualized net realized losses of just -0.02%—a figure that reflects its core strategy of co-investing alongside “A-rated” lenders, those with the strongest historical track records of credit performance. This approach has allowed the fund to minimize idiosyncratic credit risk while scaling to the largest vehicles of its kind, and that scale enables diversification.

Liquidity Constraints Are a Feature, Not a Flaw

Much of the recent hysteria has centered on liquidity. Here too, context matters. The 5% quarterly redemption limit that governs private credit interval funds is not a weakness—it is a structural safeguard. It is precisely what allows these funds to capture the illiquidity premium that makes private credit attractive in the first place. It also eliminates the “borrow short, lend long” mismatch that makes banks vulnerable to runs, providing a meaningful reduction in systemic risk.

Investors must understand and accept this liquidity profile before allocating. Evaluating a fund’s liquidity management capabilities should be a standard part of the due diligence process, not an afterthought.

In practice, Cliffwater demonstrated the strength of its approach in December 2025, when media-driven anxiety among retail investors and advisors led to a surge in redemption requests that exceeded the 5% threshold. Rather than gating investors or creating a crisis, Cliffwater met all withdrawal requests. CEO Steve Nesbitt has noted that the firm maintains balance sheet liquidity equal to approximately 20% of net asset value—roughly a full year’s worth of required investor redemptions.

The Bottom Line

Private credit is a legitimate, mature asset class—but it is not without risk, and it is not homogeneous. Investors who understand what they own, why they own it, and what the historical norms look like will be far better positioned to tune out the noise. The media will continue to find individual defaults and present them as harbingers of crisis. The more useful discipline is to ask: how does this compare to historical default rates? What leverage is the fund employing? How does management approach liquidity? Those questions lead to informed decisions. Reflexive headlines do not.

The data, at least for disciplined managers like Cliffwater, continues to support the case for private credit as a core allocation—provided investors do their homework and resist the temptation to mistake volatility in the news cycle for volatility in the underlying portfolio.

As a final note, one emerging concern worth monitoring is the potential impact of AI disruption on borrower default rates—a topic generating considerable media attention. To the extent that anxiety around this narrative drives elevated retail redemption requests, it could pressure spreads in the near term, creating temporary valuation headwinds. The irony, of course, is that wider spreads mean higher prospective returns for patient, long-term allocators—precisely the profile private credit is designed to reward.

Larry Swedroe is the author or co-author of 18 books on investing, including his latest Enrich Your Future. He is also a consultant to RIAs as an educator on investment strategies. For informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as specific investment, accounting, legal, or tax advice.