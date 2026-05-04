The prevailing narrative in financial markets has painted nonbank lenders as procyclical actors who amplify credit booms, then retreat faster than traditional banks when conditions deteriorate. Franz Hinzen, Giorgio Mondini, Paul Rintamäki, and Sascha Steffen, authors of the March 2026 study “The Cyclicality of Direct Lending,” challenge that story — at least when it comes to private credit— by examining what happens to private credit issuance when conditions in the syndicated leveraged loan market tighten. This is an important question because while large firms switch from bank loans to bonds when bank credit supply contracts, what happens to small and mid-size firms who rely on bank credit and don’t have access to the bond market?

What Did the Authors Examine?

The research team built its analysis on data from PitchBook-LCD, tracking the full universe of private credit and leveraged loan deals in both the U.S. and Europe from 2005 through 2024. Rather than relying on PitchBook’s own classifications — which left many deals undefined — the authors developed their own systematic methodology to label each facility as either a leveraged loan or a private credit deal.

They then tested whether the share of firms borrowing in the private credit market rises or falls as conditions in the syndicated loan market tighten. To measure tightness, they used eight separate indicators spanning Federal Reserve survey data (SLOOS), market-based risk premia (excess bond premium, excess loan premium), deal-specific metrics (time-to-market, flex activity), and CLO issuance volumes. They also constructed a novel AI-scored tightness index built from earnings-call transcripts of Business Development Companies (BDCs), using a large language model to classify how aggressively BDC managers described competition from the broadly syndicated loan market.

The core empirical strategy follows Becker and Ivashina’s landmark 2014 study “Cyclicality of Credit Supply: Firm Level Evidence,” on firm switching between bank loans and bonds — but extends it to an entirely new substitution margin: the choice between syndicated leveraged loans and direct lending from private credit funds.

Key Findings

· Private Credit Market Share. This share has increased from approximately 20% in 2008 to nearly 80% by 2024. Notably, the private credit share exhibited pronounced spikes during periods of loan market stress, suggesting that private credit absorbs borrowers displaced from the broadly syndicated loan market when syndicated lending conditions tighten.



The share jumped from roughly 20% in early 2008 to around 70% by mid-2009 as the syndicated loan market froze.

Similar increases occurred during the 2015–2016 oil price shock period and the COVID-19 disruption in early 2020.

· Private credit is countercyclical to the syndicated loan market. Across all eight measures of leveraged loan tightness, the private credit market share rises significantly when syndicated conditions deteriorate. A one-standard-deviation tightening in bank lending standards was associated with a 6–7 percentage point increase in the private credit share of new issuance. The sole exception — stronger loan demand — had no significant effect, pointing to supply-side rather than demand-side dynamics driving the shift.

· Firms actively switch between markets — they don’t just sit out. At the individual firm level (controlling for firm fixed effects), a one-standard-deviation tightening in lending standards increased the probability that a firm chose private credit over a leveraged loan by approximately 3 percentage points. This was true even controlling for time-invariant firm characteristics. It’s not that the borrower pool changes composition — the same firms are making different financing choices depending on conditions.

· The backstop operates through deal count, not deal size. When the syndicated loan market tightens, the number of leveraged loan deals falls sharply, while private credit deal counts hold up far better. However, private credit deal sizes don’t systematically increase — and during severe stress episodes, they actually shrink relative to syndicated loans. Private credit keeps the doors open for borrowers, but doesn’t write larger-than-usual checks.

· PE-backed firms are the most active switchers. Private equity sponsors actively arbitrage across credit markets. PE-sponsored firms are substantially more sensitive to syndicated market conditions and significantly more likely to pivot to private credit when bank standards tighten. Older, more established firms also show a higher propensity to switch — likely reflecting better relationships with a broader set of lenders.

· Market overlap is large and switching is frequent. Of all firms in the dataset, 26% have accessed both markets at some point in their history. Critically, 15% have switched back and forth multiple times. The paper documents a persistent asymmetry that has developed since 2018: firms switch from leveraged loans to private credit at rates of 50–60%, while the reverse flow has declined to just 10–25% — suggesting that many borrowers who move to private credit remain there.

· The pattern holds in Europe too. European data mirrors the U.S. results. A one-standard-deviation increase in the excess bond premium is associated with a 9 percentage point rise in Europe’s private credit share (vs. about 5 points in the U.S.). Bank lending conditions and risk premia play a comparatively larger role in Europe, while CLO dynamics — more central to U.S. markets — are less important there.

Their findings led the authors to conclude: When the syndicated market freezes, private credit doesn’t retreat — it steps forward. Firms don’t forgo financing; they switch lenders. They added: Overall, these findings support the hypothesis that private credit acts as a backstop, absorbing borrower demand when traditional syndicated lending channels contract…. The backstop function operates by keeping the window open for borrowers who would otherwise be shut out, rather than by increasing loan sizes.

Why This Matters: The Stability Debate

The findings arrive at a critical moment in the policy debate over private credit’s role in financial stability. The sector has roughly doubled in size since 2020—from about $1 trillion to about $2 trillion —and now rivals the leveraged loan and high-yield bond markets in scale. Regulators and academics have worried that this growth concentrates risk in a less transparent, less regulated corner of the financial system.

Prior research had found that CLO-funded syndicated lending is approximately three times more cyclical than traditional bank lending. Thus, the concern is intuitive: if private credit funds are hit by redemptions or face liquidity pressure, they too might pull back sharply, amplifying a credit crunch rather than cushioning it. The paper’s evidence argues against this scenario — at least based on the historical record through 2024. Private credit deal flow has remained stable through the Global Financial Crisis, the 2015–2016 oil shock, and the COVID-19 disruption, each time absorbing borrowers displaced from the syndicated market.

The authors draw an important distinction from prior work on nonbank lending. CLO-funded broadly syndicated lenders — the focus of much previous research — are highly procyclical, with their lending capacity tied directly to CLO issuance and mutual fund flows. Private credit funds, by contrast, hold loans on their own balance sheets, operate more like relationship banks, and are not subject to the same mark-to-market pressures. This structural difference appears to translate into meaningfully different cyclical behavior.

Key Investor Takeaways

What This Means for Capital Allocators

Private credit offers genuine diversification from public credit cycles. The countercyclical issuance pattern means private credit deployment opportunities actually expand when leveraged loan and high-yield markets tighten. Investors allocating to private credit funds are not simply buying a levered version of public credit risk — the underlying origination dynamics are structurally different. Deployment timing matters less than commonly feared. A common criticism of private credit is the J-curve: committing capital during good times means deploying into a deteriorating market. This paper’s findings suggest the opposite dynamic may apply — when public markets tighten, private credit managers actually see more deal flow and potentially stronger negotiating positions on terms and pricing. PE sponsorship is a meaningful credit signal in private markets. The study confirms that PE sponsors act as active liquidity intermediaries, steering portfolio companies to whichever market remains open. Funds that specialize in sponsored deals benefit from this sponsor-driven deal flow, particularly during dislocations. Non-sponsored private credit borrowers enjoy less of this “liquidity insurance” and may face harder constraints when conditions tighten. The spread premium in private credit reflects structure, not just credit risk. The paper documents a persistent 200–250 basis point spread premium in private credit over comparable leveraged loans. Crucially, the two spread series move together over time, suggesting common credit cycle exposure in pricing even as quantity dynamics diverge. Investors should understand that this premium compensates for illiquidity and structural complexity — not solely for incremental default risk. The asymmetric switching pattern deserves attention. The growing tendency for firms to move to private credit and stay there — rather than returning to syndicated markets when conditions normalize — has important implications for the long-term structure of corporate credit. It suggests private credit’s market share gains are partly structural, not purely cyclical. Managers with established borrower relationships may benefit from this “stickiness.” Systemic risk considerations are more nuanced than regulators may assume. The paper argues that private credit may dampen — rather than amplify — credit supply shocks to the real economy. For institutional investors navigating regulatory scrutiny of their private credit allocations, this provides an empirical counterpoint to the narrative that nonbank lending is inherently destabilizing. That said, the authors acknowledge that risk concentration in a less transparent sector carries its own set of concerns that warrant ongoing monitoring.

The Bottom Line

The private credit market has grown from a niche corner of leveraged finance into a $2 trillion asset class that now originates more deals annually than the broadly syndicated loan market. For years, investors and policymakers have debated whether this growth makes the financial system more fragile or more resilient.

This paper offers the most rigorous empirical answer to date: private credit, far from amplifying credit cycles, has historically functioned as an effective shock absorber — providing an alternative financing channel precisely when traditional markets contract. The mechanism is not that private credit lenders write bigger checks during downturns; rather, they simply keep writing checks at all, while syndicated loan deal counts collapse.

The caveat is important: private credit is a backstop for access, not a bottomless well of liquidity. During severe stress episodes, private credit deal sizes shrink even as deal counts hold up. Borrowers get to the table — they may just receive smaller loans than they would in a healthy syndicated market. And while private credit provides liquidity during downturns, it comes at the expense of stricter covenants and/or higher effective costs of capital.

A longer-term question is how private credit funds themselves would behave under a stress scenario originating within the private credit ecosystem — rather than in public markets.

For now, the evidence suggests that the rapid growth of private credit has made corporate financing more resilient at the margin, not less — a more reassuring conclusion than many participants in the stability debate would have predicted.