The financial press has recently given significant attention to the Cliffwater Corporate Lending Fund (CCLFX), one of the largest private credit vehicles available to retail investors, with approximately $33 billion in assets. A Bloomberg feature and follow-on coverage have raised questions about the fund’s underwriting practices, fee structure, concentration risk, leverage, and liquidity management.

Some of these concerns are legitimate topics for discussion. Others involve factual errors or missing context that can lead to mistaken conclusions. This piece examines both — not to render a verdict on whether CCLFX is a good investment, but to give readers the analytical tools to evaluate the coverage themselves.

The article is aimed at financial advisors, sophisticated individual investors, and journalists covering private credit.

Also included is a section on the genuine risks that deserve investor attention, because accurate risk assessment requires understanding what is real as well as what has been overstated.

Examining the Coverage: Facts, Context, and Gaps

1. “Cliffwater Delegates Underwriting to General Partners”

One claim in the Bloomberg article was that Cliffwater essentially outsources its credit judgment — that it relies on the general partners and lenders whose loans it buys or co-invests alongside, rather than conducting independent analysis.

This claim is worth examining in light of a fact the same article acknowledged: Cliffwater maintains an in-house team of approximately 50 dedicated credit professionals whose job is to independently evaluate every loan the fund considers. That is a larger credit research staff than many standalone banks or asset managers maintain.

If a fund were truly delegating underwriting, it would not need 50 underwriters. It would need a relationship manager and a lawyer. It is important to note that large teams don’t guarantee conservative underwriting; incentives and risk culture still matter. The fund’s reported track record of near-zero realized losses since inception in 2019 — across a pandemic, a sharp rate-hiking cycle, and significant stress in commercial real estate — is consistent with disciplined, bottom-up underwriting. That said, a strong track record over five years does not guarantee future results, and investors should monitor this over time.

2. “The Fee Structure Is 3% of Assets”

Bloomberg cited an all-in fee figure of approximately 3% applied to gross assets. This number combines genuinely different categories of cost in a way that can be misread without additional context.

Here is how the actual expense ratio breaks down:

Cost Component Approximate Rate

Management fee 1.00%

Acquired fund fees (pass-through from underlying vehicles) ~0.25%

Other operating expenses ~0.25%

Total management & operating expenses (net assets) ~1.50%

Interest on borrowings (cost of leverage) ~1.75%

All-in figure as typically cited 3.25%

The key distinction is between the interest cost on borrowed capital and the fund’s management expenses. When a fund borrows money at SOFR (say 3.75% plus 3% credit spread) to invest in loans yielding 11%, the borrowing cost is part of a spread-generating strategy, not an expense that erodes investor value in the way a management fee does. Presenting the interest cost as part of a “fee” without showing the income earned on the leveraged assets is structurally incomplete.

To be fair, this is partly a disclosure requirement, not journalistic invention. SEC rules require interest costs to be included in the total expense ratio but do not allow the income earned on leverage to appear in the same figure. The resulting number is accurate as far as it goes — it just requires context to interpret correctly.

The genuine management cost to investors is approximately 1.50%. Applied to gross rather than net assets (assuming roughly 30% leverage, meaning $140 of assets for every $100 of equity), the effective rate drops to about 1.07% of gross assets. Whether that fee level is appropriate depends on what investors are receiving in return — a question worth examining, but a different one than the 3% figure implies.

3. “7% Redemptions Means Investors Are Fleeing”

This is the most consequential factual error in the coverage, because the arithmetic matters.

CCLFX is an interval fund. By regulation, it must offer to repurchase at least 5% of outstanding shares each quarter. It may offer up to 7% without additional SEC approval. In the most recent quarter, redemption requests reached approximately 14% of shares — meaning the fund processed the maximum 7%.

The media has treated the 7% figure as a net outflow. It is not — it is a gross figure. To determine actual net flows, you must subtract inflows: new investor subscriptions from wealth management platforms, and reinvestment of distributions by shareholders who elect to receive new shares rather than cash. When those inflows are netted against gross redemptions, the picture can differ substantially from what the 7% headline suggests. In fact, in a webinar for advisors using their funds Cliffwater noted that they had received net new inflows over its last redemption cycle.

This distinction matters for assessing fund stability. Gross redemptions tell you something about investor demand for liquidity. Net flows tell you whether the fund is actually shrinking. Those are different questions with different implications, and coverage that conflates the two will lead readers to incorrect conclusions.

4. “The Fund Has Dangerous Concentration Risk”

Some coverage raised concerns about single-borrower exposure, particularly given that CCLFX’s multi-manager structure could result in multiple underlying managers holding the same credits without full visibility at the fund level.

This is a legitimate structural question. The data available, however, points in a different direction:

Vehicle Top 25 Credits as % of Portfolio

CCLFX (multi-manager structure, ~1,200+ unique credits) ~12%

Average BDC (Business Development Company) ~60%

The multi-manager structure that critics have flagged as a source of hidden overlap is, in practice, what enables a high degree of diversification. Investing across dozens of lending managers and thousands of individual loans has produced substantially lower top-credit concentration than the most common alternative structure for retail investors (BDCs) seeking private credit exposure.

The concern about look-through overlap is worth monitoring, particularly as the fund grows. Investors should ask whether the fund’s reporting provides adequate visibility into aggregate borrower exposure across managers — that is a fair question regardless of where the current numbers stand.

5. “This Is Like CDOs All Over Again”

This comparison to 2008-era collateralized debt obligations has appeared in several pieces and deserves careful examination because the stakes of getting it wrong — in either direction — are high.

What made CDOs dangerous was a specific combination of factors:

• Extreme leverage: CDO structures routinely employed leverage ratios of 8x to 10x or more.

• Highly correlated underlying assets: Subprime mortgages were far more correlated with each other than the models assumed. Regional housing downturns became national.

• No independent underwriting by end investors: Buyers of CDO tranches relied entirely on rating agencies. There was no in-house team evaluating individual loans.

• Liquidity illusion: CDO tranches were marketed as liquid. When stress hit, the secondary market disappeared.

How does CCLFX compare on each dimension?

• Fund-level leverage: approximately 20%, or roughly 0.20x debt-to-equity. Total leverage, including look-through leverage found in underlying fund vehicles: approximately 65%, or 0.65x. By comparison, BDCs average about 100% Fund-level leverage and total leverage, including look-through, is estimated at 120% or 1.20x . CDO structures ran 8–10x. The difference is not marginal.

• Underlying assets: Senior-secured loans to middle-market companies backed by private equity sponsors. Not subprime mortgages, not synthetic derivatives.

• Independent underwriting: Approximately 50 dedicated credit professionals, as noted above.

• Liquidity terms: The 7% quarterly repurchase cap is disclosed in the prospectus. It is not hidden, and it is exactly what regulators require for interval funds.

The structural differences between CCLFX and a 2008-era CDO are substantial. That said, comparisons to prior crises serve a purpose — they remind investors to ask whether leverage, correlation, and liquidity assumptions are stress-tested against genuine adverse scenarios, not just normal conditions. Those questions are worth asking of any fund in this category.

6. Missing Context: Organic Liquidity and Available Credit Lines

Coverage of the redemption episode generally omitted several components of CCLFX’s liquidity picture:

• Loan repayments: Private credit loans mature, get refinanced, and repay principal on a rolling basis. With average loan duration of approximately 3.5 years, roughly 30% of the portfolio turns over annually under normal conditions — generating substantial cash without requiring asset sales. In a severe downturn, that pace could slow significantly, but it does not disappear.

• Distribution reinvestment: Historically, more than 50% of distributions have been reinvested by shareholders. Cash from investors who elect to take dividends in shares rather than cash, the cash that otherwise would have gone to shareholders is available for other purposes, including to meet redemptions.

• Undrawn credit facilities: CCLFX carries an A rating from S&P (the highest in the private credit interval fund space) and maintains committed long-term credit lines. Unused capacity on those lines provides additional headroom.

CEO Stephen Nesbitt disclosed in his shareholder letter that liquidity stood at approximately 21% of NAV at the time of the redemption episode. That figure — not the gross redemption rate — is the appropriate starting point for evaluating liquidity adequacy. With that said, advisors should still ask how that figure would evolve under a scenario where new inflows slow and loan repayments decline sharply, as in a recession; liquidity that looks ample in normal times can compress quickly

Additionally, S&P reaffirmed its A− rating on March 17, 2026, after initially placing its outlook on negative watch. That development predated the Bloomberg article and yet was not included in it — an omission worth noting given its relevance to the fund’s creditworthiness.

Summarizing, reasonable people can disagree about whether these attributes justify the fund’s fees and structure. And investors should compare CCLFX’s characteristics not only to BDCs, but also to low‑cost public credit alternatives, recognizing the trade‑off in illiquidity and transparency.

Genuine Risks Worth Investor Attention

Correcting factual errors is not the same as saying CCLFX is without risk. Investors considering this fund — or any interval fund in private credit — should weigh the following carefully.

Illiquidity Is Structural, Not Incidental

CCLFX is not designed to function like a money market fund or even a bond fund. The 7% quarterly repurchase cap is a feature of the fund’s structure, not a bug or a temporary problem. Investors who may need access to capital on short notice should understand that redemptions are not guaranteed, can be queued, and — in a severe market stress scenario — could be suspended. This is a real constraint that deserves weight in any allocation decision. That limited liquidity is why investors demand an illiquidity premium for accepting that risk.

Credit Risk Has Not Been Stress-Tested in a Full Recession

CCLFX launched in 2019. Its track record spans a pandemic, a sharp rate cycle, and isolated sector stress — but not a prolonged recession with broad middle-market defaults. The fund’s near-zero realized loss record is genuinely impressive, but the portfolio has not been tested against the conditions that caused widespread losses in 2001–2002 or 2008–2009. Investors should be cautious about extrapolating that record to a full credit cycle. While CCLFX itself has not lived through a full recession, the Cliffwater CDLI index—covering a similar segment of the private credit market—has data through the 2008–2009 crisis, which gives investors at least an imperfect proxy for how this asset class behaved under severe stress.

Valuation Opacity Is Inherent to Private Credit

Unlike publicly traded securities, private loans do not have continuously observable market prices. Valuations are based on internal models and third-party appraisals. In a stress scenario, the reported NAV could lag actual market conditions. This is an industry-wide issue, not specific to CCLFX, but it is relevant to how investors interpret performance data and net asset value during volatile periods. It is important to note that CCLFX does price daily, and the pricing includes a “beta adjustment” reflecting valuations in the public markets. With that said, even with daily pricing, model‑based marks can lag idiosyncratic credit events.

Leverage Amplifies Both Returns and Risks

The fund’s use of leverage — modest by the standards of its peer group — still means that a decline in the value of underlying loans will be amplified at the equity level. At 65% look-through leverage, a 10% drop in underlying loan values would translate to approximately a 16–17% decline in NAV, before considering any income earned during that period. Investors should model scenarios, not just historical averages.

Conflicts of Interest in Market Commentary

A Framework for Evaluating Private Credit Coverage

Private credit has grown from roughly $500 billion in assets a decade ago to well over $1.7 trillion today. That scale makes accurate, contextual journalism more important — not less. When evaluating future coverage of interval funds and private credit, readers may find it useful to ask:

• Are fee figures gross or net? Do they include leverage costs, and if so, is the income earned on that leverage also shown?

• Are redemption figures gross or net of new subscriptions and reinvestment?

• What is the comparison benchmark? Concentration risk compared to what? Leverage compared to what?

• What is the source’s financial interest? Are they long, short, or neutral on the fund being discussed?

• What does the fund’s own disclosure say? Prospectuses and shareholder letters often contain the raw data that media coverage simplifies or omits.

• What’s the fund’s level of concentration and what is its exposure to industries at risk of AI disruption?

Private credit can play a role in a diversified portfolio, but only for investors who understand the structure, accept the illiquidity and credit risk, and are willing to look past headlines to the underlying data. Understanding those real risks requires accurate facts, appropriate benchmarks, and a willingness to distinguish between what the data shows and what it does not yet tell us.

Larry Swedroe is the author or co-author of 18 books on investing, including his latest Enrich Your Future. He is a consultant to RIAs, many of which allocate to private credit funds like CCLFX, as an educator on investment strategies. He also invests in both CCLFX and CELFX. This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as specific investment, accounting, legal, or tax advice.