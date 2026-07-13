A June 2026 research paper from CrossVol Research — “Convergent Faults: A Quantitative Forensic of Private Credit’s Synchronized Systemic Risk” — makes a case that deserves attention from anyone with exposure to private credit, whether as an investor, an advisor, or simply as someone who cares about systemic financial stability. The author, Djellal Djouad of CrossVol’s derivatives desk, argues that the private credit market has reached a configuration whose stress trajectory carries materially higher probabilities than the consensus framing of “limited and manageable” acknowledges.

Before engaging with the argument, a word about the source. CrossVol is an independent derivatives research shop, not an academic institution or a regulatory body. The paper’s probability assignments are explicitly subjective — the author says so directly in the methodology annex, describing them as “a synthesis of regulatory filings, sell-side forecasts and Bloomberg Intelligence proprietary research” rather than outputs of a formal econometric model. Readers should engage with the paper as a structured forensic argument, not as a quantitative forecast. With that framing in place, the argument is worth taking seriously on its merits.

The paper does not predict imminent collapse. It maps five distinct risk channels converging on a 12-to-18-month window and argues that the architecture makes that convergence more dangerous than nominal fund-level metrics suggest.

What the Paper Examined

The paper focuses on business development companies (BDCs), the vehicles through which roughly $500 billion of the estimated $3 trillion global private credit market is held. BDCs come in three architectural layers. Publicly traded BDCs, about $175 billion, trade daily and reprice continuously. Finite-life non-traded BDCs, about $76 billion, are institutional vehicles whose investors accept genuine illiquidity. The layer the author focuses on most is the perpetual (evergreen) non-traded BDC segment, approximately $253 billion and growing rapidly, which offers quarterly redemption windows capped at 5% of NAV while holding three-to-seven-year illiquid loans priced by internal model rather than any observable market.

The paper identifies four borrower-side pockets it calls “structurally toxic” and five transmission channels through which stress in any one pocket propagates to the others. It then maps a Catalyst Calendar of triggers through Q2 2027 and presents three quantified scenarios with associated probabilities.

The Four Toxic Pockets

The first pocket is software and SaaS. Direct lending to software issuers grew from roughly $8 billion in 2015 to more than $500 billion by end-2025 — a sixty-twofold expansion in a single decade. The loans were underwritten against EBITDA multiples that have since compressed by nearly half, from roughly 30x in 2022 to 16x in mid-2026, meaning the collateral value implied by original underwriting has approximately halved without a single contractual default. The AI disruption mechanism compounds this: Bloomberg Intelligence identifies $280 billion of “interface-heavy app spending” at direct risk as AI agents reconfigure the application software industry and the SaaS pricing model migrates away from the predictable seat-based revenue that the original credit underwriting depended on. The Pluralsight case — equity written to zero in Q1 2024 while seven rated BDCs carried the senior debt near par — is the template the author believes the rest of the software book is now following. It is worth noting that the AI disruption thesis, while directionally well-supported, remains a forecast about the pace and magnitude of revenue compression, and reasonable analysts disagree about how quickly SaaS incumbents will be able to adapt.

It is also important to differentiate between the stress in SaaS lending within the 2019 to 2023 cohorts and the cohorts since 2024 which are AI native where a company’s product, workflow, or business model was built around AI from the start, rather than having AI added later as a feature. In credit analysis, that usually implies a borrower is less exposed to AI competition if AI is core to its value proposition, while older software companies whose products can be replicated or replaced by AI are more exposed to margin compression, slower growth, or refinancing stress. These cohorts have seen strong EBITDA growth.

The second pocket, which the author argues receives far less attention than it deserves, is healthcare roll-ups: physician-practice management and dental-service-organization platforms assembled by private equity through continuous acquisition, levered on consolidated EBITDA, and exposed to M&A pause risk, CMS reimbursement tightening, and healthcare labor cost inflation. BDC exposure to this segment is estimated at 12–18% across the 11 largest vehicles — comparable in dollar terms to software — but generates a fraction of the public discussion.

The third pocket is consumer and restaurant private-equity LBOs. The paper catalogs 21 large-chain bankruptcies in 2024 (10 of them private-equity-backed), with the 2025 tally in the same range. The direct BDC exposure here is more limited; the concern is indirect, through sponsor-counterparty relationships. When a sponsor’s flagship consumer platform enters Chapter 11, its capacity to support distressed assets across other portfolio companies is impaired, which can propagate into private credit holdings on adjacent platforms. The causal chain here is less mechanical than in the other pockets and depends on specific sponsor behavior that will vary across firms.

The fourth pocket — and the author identifies it as the largest and least visible — is what the trade press has dubbed the “Bermuda Triangle”: the related-party lending complex linking Apollo to Athene (approximately $260 billion of assets), KKR to Global Atlantic ($170 billion), and Brookfield to its reinsurance subsidiary ($100 billion). Approximately 20% of each affiliated insurer’s investment portfolio consists of loans originated by their affiliated private credit platform. The Level 3 share of total assets at these insurers runs between 30% and 35%, against an industry average for unaffiliated U.S. life insurers of roughly 5%. The liability side of this configuration covers approximately 535,000 retirees through Athene’s pension risk transfer book alone — people whose pension obligations have been transferred from corporate sponsors including Alcoa, AT&T, and Lockheed Martin, and are now contractually backed by assets valued internally by Apollo. The industry’s response to this characterization is that the affiliated structure is precisely designed to match long-duration liabilities with appropriate long-duration credit assets, and that the capital adequacy of these insurers is monitored by state regulators. The author’s counter is that no single regulator has a consolidated view of the full structure. While that counter is persuasive on the regulatory gap, it is less persuasive as a claim that the asset-liability matching itself is unsound.

The Five Transmission Channels

The paper’s analytical core is its formalization of how these four pockets interact, and this is where its contribution is most distinctive.

The software-to-NAV cascade runs from AI disruption through SaaS revenue compression, through covenant breaches, through payment-in-kind conversions — sector-wide bad PIK reached 6.4% of all private credit loans by end-2025 — and into discrete NAV step-downs at the affected BDCs. Palmer Square Capital BDC reported a 10.4% NAV decline in a single quarter in Q1 2026, explicitly attributing it to software exposure. These are documented events, not projections.

The bank-to-non-bank financial institution (NBFI) feedback loop is similarly observable. U.S. banks hold roughly $300 billion of direct exposure to private credit funds through capital-call facilities and subscription lines, with JPMorgan alone carrying $22.2 billion. In March 2026, JPMorgan preemptively marked down software-related private credit loans held as collateral. In May 2026, the JPMorgan-led syndicate cut FS KKR Capital Corp’s credit facility by $648 million and raised the rate on the remainder. Each bank markdown is a public signal that every other dealer bank then uses to revise its own collateral schedule. Whether this constitutes the beginning of a self-reinforcing loop or a measured one-time recalibration is genuinely uncertain; the author treats it as the former, and the precedent from past bank pullbacks from leveraged lending is consistent with their reading.

Forced Sales and Distressed Pricing: An Overstatement

The paper’s treatment of the bank-to-NBFI feedback loop rests on an assumption that deserves scrutiny: that when platforms are forced to sell loans to meet borrowing-base requirements or redemption requests, those sales occur at distressed prices that then generate further mark-downs across the sector, amplifying the cascade. While the mechanism is theoretically coherent, it is empirically overstated, for two related reasons.

First, even during periods of meaningful economic stress, default rates on private credit loans remain relatively low. The author himself projects a base-case peak non-accrual rate of 3–5% at the sector aggregate — meaning most loans in any forced-sale scenario are performing assets, not distressed assets being liquidated at whatever the market will bear. Performing loans, even in a stressed credit environment, tend to trade much closer to their marked value than the cascade narrative implies.

Second, and critically, the marks already reflect spread widening. When credit spreads widen — as they have through 2026 — Level 3 carrying values are written down to incorporate that widening. A loan sold after a spread-driven mark-down is not sold at a loss relative to its current carrying value; it is sold approximately at that value, because the mark already did the work. The cascade logic requires that forced sales generate additional price discovery below current marks, which is a meaningful further assumption that the paper does not adequately support.

The practical evidence is consistent with this critique. Significant loan sales by private credit vehicles in the first half of 2026 have cleared at or near par — not at the distressed discounts the forced-sale narrative would predict. That does not mean fire-sale dynamics are impossible under more severe stress. However, it does mean the feedback loop the author describes — forced sale generates mark-down generates further redemption generates further forced sale — is not the self-reinforcing mechanism they present it as under base-case and moderate bear-case conditions. It would require a significant deterioration in default rates, well beyond current projections, to generate the kind of below-mark clearing prices that would make the loop mechanical rather than theoretical.

The Liquidity Gate Cascade

The author claims that liquidity gate cascade moved from forecast to fact on June 4, 2026, when BCRED — the largest BDC at $82.1 billion — activated its 5% quarterly redemption cap against requests of approximately 10% of NAV, roughly $4.5 billion. In the same quarter, the $31 billion Cliffwater Corporate Lending Fund received redemption requests for 17% of shares outstanding and returned only about one-third. Two of the largest perpetual-style private credit vehicles gating in the same quarter leads the author to conclude that individual-vehicle stress has become sector-wide stress.

That conclusion, however, conflates gross redemption requests with net cash flow — and the distinction matters enormously. Redemption requests are not the same as cash outflows, and the 5% quarterly gate is not the binding liquidity constraint it is often portrayed as being. As I noted in my June 9, 2026 Substack column, the primary source of cash in these vehicles is organic: loan prepayments, maturities, and credit refinancings. Historically, those inflows have run at roughly 25–30% annually — well in excess of the 5% quarterly gate. In 2005–06, the refinancing rate exceeded 50%. Even during the Global Financial Crisis, prepayments continued, though they dropped to approximately 5% annually at the trough. Critically, that shortfall was short-lived: by late 2009 and into 2010, prepayments rebounded to double digits as higher-quality borrowers pursued opportunistic refinancings. According to PitchBook, the lowest refinancing rate in the post-GFC period occurred in April 2023 — at 12.8% — still more than sufficient to cover two full quarters of 5% redemption requests with no new cash inflows and no dividend reinvestment assumed.

On top of organic cash flows, new investor subscriptions continue to arrive in these vehicles, and approximately 50% of dividends are typically reinvested rather than paid out. The CCLFX case is instructive precisely because the author uses it as evidence of stress: in the very quarter that fund received redemption requests equal to 17% of shares outstanding, its net cash flow was positive, once organic loan cash flows, new subscriptions, and dividend reinvestment are counted. Gross redemption requests that exceed the stated gate look alarming in isolation. Net cash flow tells a more complete story, and in this instance, it tells a different one.

There’s one other point worth noting regarding organic cash flow. Consider the case of a private credit interval fund. Let’s assume it runs leverage at 30%. That means for each $100 of investor assets, the fund will have roughly $140 of assets under management. The fund is required to meet redemption requests based on the $100 of net investor assets, not the gross assets under management. Thus, organic inflows of 25%-30% would result in cash inflows of 35%-42% of net assets which would be available to meet redemption.

None of this means redemption pressure is irrelevant. Elevated gross requests are a legitimate signal of investor sentiment, and a sustained multi-quarter pattern of requests at or near the cap could eventually produce real liquidity strain if organic cash flows deteriorated significantly — as they did briefly during the GFC. But the author’s framing treats the high redemption request rates as confirmation of cascade dynamics, when the more accurate characterization is that the vehicles have substantial organic cash generation that substantially cushions the net impact. The gating mechanism is a feature of the prospectus design, not evidence that the underlying portfolio is illiquid in the way that, say, a frozen money market fund was in September 2008.

Bloomberg Intelligence’s own characterization at the time — “yellow warning, not orange or red” —is the more calibrated read on the liquidity channel specifically, even if the author’s broader systemic concerns about valuation opacity, the bank-NBFI loop, and the insurance-affiliated configuration warrant more serious attention.

The insurance-affiliated Bermuda domino channel has not yet fully activated. The author argues it is the most consequential, with a failure mode analogous to AIG in September 2008. A 5–10% impairment of the related-party loan portfolios would generate statutory capital shortfalls at the affiliated insurers. Unlike AIG, where the exposure was concentrated in a segregable subsidiary, the Apollo-Athene and KKR-Global Atlantic configurations embed the credit risk in the insurer’s principal investment strategy — there is no ring-fenceable entity to lend against. This channel remains the most speculative of the five, dependent on the severity of outcomes in the earlier channels, and the 15% tail probability the author assigns reflects that.

The refinancing wall compounds all four other channels. KBRA reports a 2026 BDC unsecured debt maturity stack of approximately $12.7 billion — 73% higher than the 2025 volume — with 23 of 32 rated BDCs needing to refinance during the year, arriving precisely when spreads are widening in response to the other channels.

Giving these concerns, it is important to note that Xuelin Li, Sangmin Oh, and Giacomo Ricciardi, authors of the June 2026 study “Rating Without Market Discipline,” found that within the same rating, privately rated bonds carry higher subsequent credit losses yet fewer downgrades than publicly rated bonds, and this gap disappears for bonds that also carry a public rating. They also found that eliminating this gap would increase the required capital charges on insurers’ bond holdings by $4.5 billion per year.

Why the Author Argues This Is Structurally Different From 2007