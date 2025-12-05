While private debt has faced increasing skepticism in recent headlines, the actual performance data from the third quarter tells a remarkably different story. The chart below provides media headlines since June 2019 and how they contrast with the performance of Cliffwater’s Corporate Lending Fund (CCLFX), which invests mainly in senior, secured, and sponsored by private equity direct loans, and has about $32 billion of assets under management (My June 11, 2025 Substack column explained why CCLFX was my choice for allocating to private credit.).

The Numbers That Matter

The Cliffwater Direct Lending Index (CDLI), which tracks over $500 billion in middle market private loan assets representing roughly 40% of the entire US direct lending market, showed Q3 realized losses of just -0.10%. More importantly, trailing one-year realized losses came in at just -0.61%, significantly below the historical average of about -1%.

This performance is particularly noteworthy given the current environment. While journalists can always find troubled credits among the universe of 20,000 middle market corporate borrowers, these anecdotal stories shouldn’t obscure the broader reality: investors who employ proper diversification, maintain low leverage, and partner with high-quality lenders continue to capture attractive yields while effectively managing downside risk.

The Q3 Dashboard: A Deeper Look

Third-quarter yields remained robust at 9.76%, though down from 11.40% a year earlier—a decline largely attributable to the Federal Reserve’s five rate cuts totaling 150 basis points. This yield compression was expected and doesn’t signal fundamental weakness.

Other key metrics remained healthy: the non-accrual rate held steady at 1.4%, well below the 2.1% historical level, while payment-in-kind (PIK) interest at 7.4% of total interest income stayed consistent with post-COVID averages.

Realized Losses

The red line in the table below shows the 20-year history of realized losses. Despite the headlines the realized losses remain well below the 20-year average of about 1%. And since unrealized losses have preceded (predicted) realized losses, and as of the end of Q3 unrealized losses were close to zero, the market is not forecasting a rise in realized losses.