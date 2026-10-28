Private equity’s pitch to institutional investors has always rested on a simple story: PE managers generate returns public markets can’t match, and sophisticated allocators like pension funds are well-positioned to capture that premium. A November 2025 working paper by Arthur Korteweg, Stavros Panageas, and Anand Systla, “Private Equity for Pension Plans? Evaluating Private Equity Performance from an Investor’s Perspective,” puts that story to a rigorous test—their data sample covered 150 U.S. public pension plans and 1,303 PE funds, including 179 state and local pension plans for the years 2001 to 2018, and covered 95% of U.S. public pension membership and assets. They also extended coverage by hand-collecting additional CAFRs going back to 1995, when most start to be available online. Their private equity data is sourced from Preqin, and contains fund capital calls and distributions net of fees paid to the GPs, as well as quarterly net asset values (NAVs).

Their central question: after properly accounting for risk, would pension plans actually benefit from investing in — or increasing their allocation to — private equity? And to the extent some plans do better than others, is that due to skill, access, or something less flattering?

A Better Way to Measure “Alpha”

Most PE performance debates get bogged down in a familiar problem: IRRs and cash multiples don’t tell you whether a fund actually beat its risk-adjusted benchmark, or simply took on more risk. The standard fix — the public market equivalent (PME) — discounts PE cash flows using the return on a public market index, typically the S&P 500. But that approach does not fully account for the fact that pension plans can have different portfolios, constraints, and risk tolerances—and therefore may value the same illiquid PE cash flows differently.

The authors’ innovation is to build the discount factor from each pension plan’s own portfolio return instead, generating two new metrics: the Investor Portfolio Equivalent (IPE)—similar to Public Market Equivalent (PME)—and its risk-aversion-adjusted cousin, the Generalized IPE (GIPE). Because a plan’s estimated risk aversion can differ from the unit-risk-aversion assumption embedded in the simpler IPE framework—and the paper finds that estimated risk-aversion coefficients cluster around 5—the standard PME can give a misleading read on whether PE truly added value.

Key Findings