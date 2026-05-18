The debate over private equity performance has been plagued by self-selection bias—funds volunteered their performance numbers to third-party vendors primarily to attract new investors. To address that problem, Arun Gupta, author of the study “The Performance of Private Equity: Evidence from Confidential Filings,” published in the Spring 2026 issue of The Journal of Private Markets Investing, obtained access to confidential SEC Form PF filings — mandatory regulatory disclosures covering nearly 18,600 US private equity funds from 2004 to 2023. His study provides perhaps the most comprehensive, unbiased look at private equity performance. The findings are striking, nuanced, and carry direct implications for how institutional and sophisticated investors should think about allocating to private markets.

The Data Problem — And Why This Study Is Different

Prior private equity research relied on data that funds chose to report to commercial vendors like Preqin or PitchBook. Since the incentive to report was largely marketing-driven, the resulting datasets reflected only a subset of the market — likely skewed toward better-performing funds. This made drawing reliable conclusions about the asset class difficult.

Form PF, created under the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act, requires SEC-registered advisers managing at least $150 million in private funds to file detailed, confidential performance and portfolio data. Because these filings are mandatory and submitted to regulators rather than to potential investors, they are far less susceptible to the selection bias that undermined prior research.

The result is a dataset that allows researchers and investors to assess private equity as it actually performed.

Key Findings

1: Private Equity Consistently Outperforms Public Markets

The most headline-grabbing result is also the most consequential for investors: private equity has materially outperformed comparable public equity investments on both a raw return and a risk-adjusted basis — and this holds across nearly every major industry.

Comparing the 500 largest PE funds against the 500 equities in the S&P 500 from 2004 to 2023, the average annual internal rate of return (IRR) for private equity funds reached 21%, versus 13% for comparable public equities. When expanded to all funds and all public equities, the spread remained wide: 16% for private equity versus 2% for public markets.

Critically, the volatility of returns was similar across private and public equity — meaning the outperformance was not simply a result of taking on more risk. On a reward-to-risk basis (average IRR divided by standard deviation of IRR), the top 500 PE funds scored 1.55 versus 1.10 for the comparable S&P 500 basket.

The study also conducts this comparison on an industry-by-industry basis, restricting the analysis to funds and firms with 100% concentration in the same sector. Private equity outperformed in every major industry except construction. The author appropriately notes that these spreads likely reflect illiquidity premiums and commitment risk embedded in private equity — not pure alpha. However, the performance advantage is real and consistent.

2: Size Is a Meaningful Advantage — Economies of Scale Are Real

The study finds strong, monotonically increasing relationships between fund size and performance. As fund size grows from the smallest to the largest quintile, both average IRR and reward-to-risk ratios increase, while return volatility decreases.

After controlling for leverage and industry composition, limited partners in the largest funds earned an annual premium of approximately 4.9 percentage points over those in the smallest funds. The reduction in risk was equally striking: the standard deviation of IRR falls monotonically as fund size increases, suggesting that larger funds benefit from better diversification and deal-flow access.

What This Means for LPs

The implication is clear: all else equal, larger, more established PE funds offer better risk-adjusted outcomes for limited partners. Access to top-tier, large-cap PE managers is not merely a prestige matter — it is associated with materially better reported performance. Investors who cannot access these funds due to capital constraints or allocation minimums face a genuine performance headwind.

3: Industry Diversification Reduces Risk — But Has a Return Cost

One of the most nuanced findings concerns the relationship between portfolio breadth and performance. The study finds that private equity exhibits diseconomies of scope: funds that invest across more industries earn lower average returns. However, diversification also dramatically reduces risk — and the risk reduction more than compensates for the lower returns, resulting in better reward-to-risk ratios overall.

The numbers are instructive. Limited partners in funds investing across 10 or more industries earned roughly 6% lower annual IRRs than more concentrated funds. But the standard deviation of IRR for those same diversified funds was nearly 13 percentage points lower than single-industry funds. The net result: reward-to-risk ratios improved with diversification.

Investors should be cautious in drawing conclusions about return and risk measures in PE because, as Gupta noted, “Form PF does not eliminate all valuation subjectivity, as heterogeneity in marking practices across firms and funds remains a relevant consideration when interpreting reported risk measures.” He added: “The use of IRR in this study reflects both data availability and industry relevance, while the interpretation of the results explicitly recognizes the limitations of IRR-based comparisons when applied to assets with infrequent trading.”

4: Leverage Does Not Earn a Return Premium

Portfolio company leverage did not yield any measurable excess return for private equity funds.

Leveraged buyout strategies are premised on the idea that using debt to amplify equity returns will reward investors for taking on additional default risk and debt overhang. The data says otherwise. After controlling for fund size, industry composition, and portfolio company size, the relationship between leverage and fund-level IRR was statistically insignificant for both limited partners and general partners.

Importantly, an apparent leverage premium does initially emerge in simpler specifications — but it disappears once portfolio company size is controlled for. In other words, what looked like a leverage premium was actually a size effect: levered funds tended to invest in larger portfolio companies, which themselves performed better. The leverage itself contributed nothing additional.

What This Means for LBO Investors

This finding invites a re-evaluation of the leveraged buyout as a strategy. The additional complexity, default risk, and debt overhang associated with LBOs do not appear to be compensated by higher returns at the fund level. Investors and fund managers may be better served by other private equity strategies that achieve strong returns without the structural risks that leverage introduces.

Where Private Equity Is Going: A Sector Shift Worth Noting

Beyond performance, the study documents a meaningful shift in where private equity is investing. Since 2013, allocations have moved decisively away from transportation, warehousing, retail trade, and energy extraction — and toward information technology, manufacturing, financial services, and professional services. These four sectors now account for over 60% of all private equity investments, representing an estimated $2.5 trillion in deployed capital.

For investors trying to understand their aggregate portfolio exposures, this concentration matters. A large allocation to private equity today is, in substantial part, an allocation to technology and financial services. Thus, it is important to take this allocation into account when constructing the overall portfolio.

Key Investor Takeaways