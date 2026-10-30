For roughly four decades, large institutional investors have been moving capital from public equities toward private markets. Pension plans, endowments, foundations, family offices, and insurance companies have increased their commitments to buyout funds and venture capital, attracted by the promise of higher returns, diversification, and access to companies that are staying private longer.

In their September 2026 report, “Public to Private Equity in the United States: A Long-Term Look,” Michael Mauboussin and Dan Callahan examine that migration in detail. They study the long-run evolution of U.S. public equity, buyout funds, and venture capital: their size, fundraising cycles, return patterns, sources of value creation, exit routes, fees, liquidity, and the prospects for future returns.

Their conclusion is not that private equity is inherently bad, nor that public markets are inherently superior. Instead, their work provides a reminder of a principle that individual investors should already know well: an attractive asset-class average is not the same thing as an attractive investor experience.

That distinction is especially important today, as the private-equity industry seeks to broaden access to individual investors through retirement plans, interval funds, business-development companies, and other semi-liquid structures.

What the authors examined

Mauboussin and Callahan’s report is a sweeping history and assessment of the U.S. market’s shift from public to private equity. They define private equity broadly to include both buyout funds and venture capital, while recognizing that the two businesses have very different economics and return distributions.

Their analysis addresses the following key questions:

How large are public and private equity markets, and how have they changed over time?

Why have companies delayed or avoided IPOs?

Why have institutional investors shifted so much capital toward private assets?

Have buyout and venture funds outperformed comparable public-market investments?

How much of apparent private-market outperformance reflects leverage, valuation practices, timing, or genuine operational improvement?

How dispersed are returns among managers—and can investors reliably identify future winners?

What do higher purchase multiples, higher borrowing costs, lower leverage, larger funds, and slow exits imply for future returns?

What should investors make of the industry’s effort to bring private assets to defined-contribution retirement plans and individual investors?

Their paper is a broad, historically grounded examination of how the structure of the equity market has changed and what that change means for capital allocators.

The public market is still much larger

Despite the enormous growth of private equity, the public market remains vastly larger. At year-end 2025, the authors estimate that U.S. public equity capitalization was about $72.5 trillion. In comparison, U.S. buyout funds had approximately $2.9 trillion in assets under management, including $0.8 trillion of dry powder, while venture capital funds had roughly $1.4 trillion, including about $0.3 trillion of dry powder. In other words, the public equity market was about 25 times the size of buyout-fund AUM and more than 50 times the size of venture-capital AUM. However, the number of listed companies has fallen sharply. The report notes that there are now only about 3,500 listed U.S. companies, roughly half as many as in 1996. At the same time, the authors estimate that buyout funds own about 13,500 companies and venture-capital firms back more than 50,000 companies.

The result is that a larger share of corporate activity—and potentially of future growth opportunies—now occurs outside the public markets.

That development helps explain why institutional investors have sought private-market exposure. It also explains why private-market sponsors can make a superficially appealing argument to individual investors: if great companies remain private longer, shouldn’t investors want a way to participate?

The answer is: perhaps, but only if the investment vehicle, fees, liquidity terms, valuation process, diversification, and expected return all make sense. “Access” is only a necessary condition for investment, not a sufficient one.

Why capital moved to private markets

The authors identify several drivers of the migration from public to private equity.

1. Pension plans and endowments faced increasing pressure to earn returns sufficient to meet their obligations. As interest rates declined over the long period from the early 1980s through 2020, the expected return available from traditional fixed income fell sharply. Investors seeking to maintain targeted portfolio returns responded by taking more risk. Private equity became one way of doing that. State and local pension plans increased their allocation to alternative assets (a broad category that includes private equity but also hedge funds, real assets, and other strategies) from about 7% in 1990 to 35% in 2025. University endowments moved even further, increasing their allocation to alternatives from approximately 6% in 1990 to 55% in 2025.

2. Institutional success stories encouraged imitation. Yale’s endowment, under the late David Swensen, became the best-known example. Yale shifted dramatically away from traditional public stocks and bonds and toward alternative assets, including private equity and venture capital. That strategy produced exceptional results over Swensen’s tenure, but the report notes that subsequent imitators have experienced mixed outcomes. This is an example of what Warren Buffett called the “institutional imperative”: organizations frequently copy the behavior of admired peers, even when the circumstances that created the earlier success are not replicable.

3. Regulatory changes (including the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002) were among the factors that increased public company compliance costs and may have made remaining private more appealing. In addition, greater private capital availability, more late-stage financing, and alternative liquidity mechanisms have made it easier for companies to remain private longer.

4. Technology companies often require less traditional tangible capital than earlier generations of businesses did. They can finance expansion through private rounds rather than immediately turning to public markets.

Historical returns were attractive—but averages mislead

The report’s headline historical return figures are favorable to private equity. Using public-market equivalent, or PME, measures—designed to compare private-fund cash flows with an investment in a public benchmark—the authors report weighted-average PMEs of roughly 1.2 for buyout funds and 1.4 for venture-capital funds over the periods studied. A PME above 1.0 indicates that private-market cash flows exceeded those of the public benchmark. Thus, the historical evidence suggests that, in aggregate, buyout and venture funds have often added value relative to public-market alternatives. However, that statement requires several important qualifications.

First, private-market return measurement is difficult

Private funds commonly report performance using internal rates of return (IRRs), multiples on invested capital (MOIC), or total value to paid-in capital (TVPI). Each measure can be useful, but each also has limitations.

IRR can be potentially misleading when used as a standalone measure because it assumes that interim cash flows can be reinvested at the fund’s IRR—a generally unrealistic assumption. It also gives a great deal of weight to the timing of cash flows. A fund that returns some capital quickly can report a high IRR even if its ultimate multiple of invested capital is not extraordinary. The bottom line is that while private-equity returns are not fictitious, investors should be skeptical of simple comparisons between a reported private-fund IRR and the compound return of a liquid public-stock index.

MOIC and TVPI avoid some of IRR’s timing problems, but they are not annualized measures. A 1.5-times multiple earned in one year is a very different result from the same multiple earned over five or ten years.

PME is a useful improvement because it compares actual private-fund cash flows with a public-market alternative. But even PME does not eliminate every issue involving benchmark selection, risk adjustment, leverage, illiquidity, stale marks, or fees.

I note that one limitation of many PME studies is their use of the S&P 500 as the public benchmark. Because private-equity portfolios often have meaningful non-U.S. exposure, a benchmark reflecting the funds’ geographic mix may provide a more comparable hurdle. In his study on the 25-year history of the performance of private equity, Steve Nesbitt measured relative performance by comparing private equity returns against a weighted average of the Russell 3000 Index and MSCI ACWI ex US Index, reflecting the geographic allocation of private equity investments. Using that as his benchmark, Nesbitt found that private equity allocations across state pensions produced a 10.6% net-of-fee annualized return over the 25-year period ending June 30, 2025, exceeding by 3.7% the 6.9% annualized return that otherwise would have been earned by investing in public stocks.

Second, reported volatility is understated

The authors show that buyout funds have historically reported high returns with relatively low volatility. But they recognize the key problem: private assets are not continuously priced in an active market as are public assets. Private companies are typically valued periodically using appraisals, comparable-company multiples, discounted cash-flow assumptions, or the price from a recent financing round. That smoothing of valuations makes the reported path of returns appear less volatile than the underlying economic reality. For example, a private equity fund may report relatively stable net asset values during a period in which public comparables are falling sharply. That does not necessarily mean the private assets have retained their economic value; it more likely means that the valuation process has not yet caught up.

Dispersion is the central issue

The most important finding for investors is not the historical average PME. It is the extraordinary dispersion of returns. The report emphasizes that private-equity and venture-capital returns vary much more across managers than returns among diversified public-equity mutual funds. The difference between a top-quartile fund and a bottom-quartile fund has been very large. For the vintages and benchmarks examined in the report, the bottom quartile of private funds has generally delivered returns below broad public-equity indexes—despite charging high fees. That finding should change how investors think about the asset class.

The relevant question is not: “Has private equity done well?” Instead, it is: “Can I gain access to a sufficiently skilled manager, on acceptable terms, in a vehicle that fits my liquidity needs—and can I reasonably expect that manager’s future performance to justify the fees?” For most individual investors, the answer is likely to be uncertain at best.

Buyout outcomes are risky

The authors examine more than 15,000 global buyout deals, primarily from the mid-1990s through 2018. They find that 27% lost money. The most common outcome was a loss of 50% to 100% of invested capital.

That is not necessarily surprising. Buyout investing involves concentrated portfolios, meaningful leverage, operational execution risk, and dependence on the eventual exit environment.

A fund can still perform well even when several holdings fail or lose money. But it can do so only if the successful investments generate sufficiently strong gains to offset the losers.

Venture outcomes are even more extreme

Venture capital has an even more skewed distribution.

Among more than 31,000 venture-capital deals, 62% lost money, and more than half lost between 50% and 100% of invested capital. Yet, a small minority of spectacular winners created the positive aggregate economics of the industry. This is the classic venture-capital power-law distribution.

The implication is clear: venture capital is not simply “public equity with a higher expected return.” It is a highly concentrated, illiquid portfolio of claims on young, uncertain businesses in which a tiny number of winners can determine the result.

That structure makes diversification especially important. It also makes manager access and selection unusually consequential. I note that this problem can be addressed by investing in “open architecture” funds (such as Cliffwater’s CPEFX in which I invest, Calamos Aksia’s CAPVX, Stepstone’s STPEX, and Hamilton Lane’s XHLIX) that provide access to top-performing managers and diversify across a broad spectrum of them. That diversifies not only manager risk, but idiosyncratic company risk and sector risk as well.

Past success is not a free pass

Investors often assume that a manager with a strong track record is likely to remain a strong manager. The evidence is more nuanced. The authors find that buyout-fund persistence was stronger before 2000 but has weakened since then. For post-2000 buyout funds, a prior top-quartile manager had only a 24% probability of producing another top-quartile fund—versus the 25% probability expected under random outcomes—although the chance of producing an above-median result was higher, at 50%.

The report notes that other researchers find more persistence, so the issue is not fully settled. But the direction of the evidence is important: as an industry matures, attracts capital, and becomes more competitive, identifying persistent excess skill becomes harder.

Venture capital appears different. Persistence has remained stronger, likely because leading firms gain access to promising entrepreneurs, follow-on financing opportunities, networks, and information advantages that reinforce their position.

However, this does not make venture capital easy for an outside investor. In fact, it may make access even more critical. If the best firms are persistently advantaged, they can also be exceptionally difficult to access—particularly for newer investors or for retail-oriented investment vehicles. The result is that a fund that offers broad retail access may not have access to the managers that produced the most attractive historical results.

The arithmetic of future buyout returns is less favorable

The report is appropriately cautious about expected future buyout returns. Historically, attractive buyout returns benefited from several tailwinds:

· Lower entry valuations at certain points in the cycle. For example, the entry multiple, a proxy for valuation, trended higher from 2000 to 2025: the median multiple of enterprise value-to-earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EV/EBITDA) went from 6.6 in 2000 to 11.5 in 2025.

· Declining interest rates.

· Significant use of leverage.

· Growth in operating earnings.

· Multiple expansion at exit.

· Strong exit markets, including sales to strategic buyers, other private-equity funds, and public investors.

Several of those conditions are less favorable today. The authors point out that higher entry multiples have historically been associated with lower subsequent PMEs. They also note that borrowing costs are higher, leverage is lower than during the exceptionally easy-money period after the Global Financial Crisis, and exit conditions have become more difficult.

Their illustration, drawn from Bain’s analysis, is memorable: “12 is the new 5.” To generate the same 2.5-times multiple on invested capital over five years that a typical 2015 buyout might have earned with 5% annual EBITDA growth, a comparable 2025 deal may need EBITDA growth of approximately 12% annually—a more demanding hurdle.

The message is not that future buyout returns must disappoint. Strong managers can still improve operations, allocate capital intelligently, execute acquisitions, reduce costs, and identify attractive businesses. But future aggregate returns will rely much more heavily on genuine operating improvement and less on the combination of cheap financing, abundant leverage, and rising valuation multiples.

Liquidity is not a minor detail

Private equity’s tradeoff is that investors accept illiquidity in exchange for the possibility of higher expected returns. That bargain deserves scrutiny. The authors report that buyout exits peaked at about $825 billion in 2021 but declined to roughly $375 billion in 2025. Meanwhile, assets in buyout funds that are 10 years old or more rose from only $4 billion in 2005 to approximately $350 billion in 2025.

When exits slow, private-equity managers have increasingly used continuation funds. In a continuation fund, the sponsor transfers one or more portfolio companies from an older fund into a new fund that it also manages. Existing investors may be offered the choice to sell, roll their interest into the new vehicle, or do a combination of both.

Continuation funds can be useful in legitimate circumstances. A high-quality company may need more time to realize its potential, and investors may value a choice between liquidity and continued ownership. However, they also create conflicts of interest. The same sponsor is, in effect, involved on both sides of the transaction. Pricing, fee arrangements, governance, and the fairness of the sale process therefore deserve careful review.

For individual investors, this is a reminder that “semi-liquid” is not the same as liquid. Interval funds, tender-offer funds, nontraded vehicles, and target-date funds with private-market exposure may offer periodic redemption opportunities, but those opportunities can be limited precisely when investors most want cash.

Private-market valuations deserve humility

The authors also highlight a problem that received too little attention during the boom years: private valuations are not always economic values that could be realized in an arm’s-length sale. This is particularly true in late-stage venture capital. The reported post-money valuation of a startup is often calculated by taking the price paid for a small, recent financing round and applying it to all shares outstanding. But venture-backed companies often have multiple share classes with different economic rights, liquidation preferences, downside protections, seniority, and other terms. Academic work cited in the report found that unicorns had eight share classes per company on average. The result is that a headline valuation can overstate the value attributable to common shareholders.

The report also notes that, in the five years through 2025, venture-capital positions sold in secondary markets traded at an average discount of roughly 25% to their marked values. Further, six of the ten largest venture-backed IPOs of 2025 had public-market values below those implied by their final private financing rounds.

The lesson is not that private valuations are always wrong. It is that they should be viewed as estimates, not as observable market-clearing prices.

Public markets have faults, including periods of excessive optimism and pessimism. But their continuous price discovery is a feature, not a defect.

Key Investor Takeaways