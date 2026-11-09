William Lesik and Tom Bratkovich, authors of the study “Tax-Efficient Investing in Private Markets: A New Framework for Standardized Tax-Adjusted Performance and Tax Alpha,” published in the Summer 2026 issue of The Journal of Wealth Management, argue that taxable investors should evaluate private-market opportunities not just on their reported pre-tax or net-of-fee returns, but on the after-tax cash flows they are actually likely to retain. That basic insight is sound. But the paper’s very large illustrative “Tax Alpha” estimates depend heavily on investor-specific assumptions, the ability to use losses currently, leverage, holding periods, tax rates, and—critically—the availability and continued use of tax-deferral strategies.

The authors do not provide new empirical evidence on realized private-market performance. Instead, they propose a proprietary analytical framework—DCA TERA, for Tax-Efficient Return Analysis—for incorporating taxes into private-market underwriting and reporting. Their recommendation is that investors should treat taxes as real, time-dated cash flows, just as they treat management fees, carried interest, distributions, and terminal proceeds.

The problem the authors examine

The authors begin with the observation that most conventional performance measures were developed primarily for tax-exempt institutions such as pension funds, endowments, and foundations. Standard measures—internal rate of return (IRR), time-weighted return, multiple of invested capital, and even the familiar “net return” reported by private fund managers—typically do not reflect taxes paid by a taxable investor.

That omission matters because taxes can alter both the amount and the timing of an investor’s cash flows. A private real estate fund might report an attractive net IRR, for example, but much of its interim income could be taxed at ordinary-income rates. Conversely, a real estate investment with a modest stated return could generate depreciation deductions early in its life, defer gains at exit through a Section 1031 exchange, or create other tax attributes that improve the investor’s economic result.

The authors contend that this issue is particularly important in private markets because many private investments are held through pass-through entities. These entities can generate allocations of taxable income, deductions, depreciation, credits, capital gains, and potential recapture taxes. Those items do not necessarily line up neatly with the investment’s cash distributions. In other words, a private investment can produce taxable income without distributing cash, or produce tax losses that may—or may not—be immediately valuable to the investor.

The paper also contrasts public- and private-market tax management:

In public markets, “tax alpha” is typically associated with tax-loss harvesting, direct indexing, careful lot selection, asset location, and managing the timing and character of realized gains.

In private markets, the authors focus on accelerated depreciation, bonus depreciation, Section 1031 exchanges, opportunity-zone investing, qualified small-business stock, tax credits, and the matching of losses against income or gains of the appropriate character.

The central thesis is simple: taxable investors should not select among investments solely by comparing pre-tax, post-fee returns. They should compare expected after-tax cash flows, using consistent assumptions.

The authors’ framework

The paper introduces several new labels. Some are useful conceptually, although the proliferation of acronyms risks making a straightforward principle appear more novel or more precise than it is.

The key methodological move is to model taxes as dated cash flows. The paper begins with the investment’s post-fee cash-flow stream, then estimates taxes under two scenarios:

A fully taxed scenario, in which the investor uses no tax-efficient strategies. An actual tax-aware scenario, in which the investment’s depreciation, deductions, gain deferrals, and other relevant tax features are incorporated.

The difference between those two tax streams is deemed the tax-savings stream. The authors then add that stream to the investment’s post-fee cash flows and calculate an IRR. Their definition of Tax Alpha is:

This approach has a genuine virtue: it recognizes that a dollar of tax saved today is not equivalent to a dollar of tax saved—or paid—10 years from now. The timing of deductions, tax payments, gain realization, depreciation recapture, and reinvestment matters.

The authors presented a five-step framework for computing the return impact of taxes and tax-efficient strategies.

Step 1: Compute Performance Gross Net of Fees (GNOF)

Start with the investment’s projected or realized performance (e.g., IRR, MOIC, or yield), and subtract all advisory, asset management, carried interest, and other fees to isolate GNOF. This gives the investor’s pre-tax, post-fee return which allows you to compare investments with varying fee loads.

Step 2: Estimate Fully Taxed Returns without Tax-Effi­cient Strategies (FTR)

Next, calculate what the return would have been if the investor had not implemented any tax-ef­ficient strategies such as accelerated depreciation, gain deferral, or income recharacterization. This fully taxed scenario represents the after-tax return under a conventional, unoptimized approach and serves as a baseline/benchmark for measuring tax impact.

Step 3: Subtract Taxes Reduced by Tax-Ef­ficient Strategies to Calculate ATR (ATR)

Now, from the GNOF cash flows, subtract the actual tax liability after applying any available tax mitigation strategies (e.g., accelerated depreciation, gain deferral, capital gain treatment, etc.). This is based on the investor’s tax bracket, type of investment (real estate, private equity operating company, aircraft, etc.), income type (capital gain vs. ordinary income), structure (C-Corp vs. pass-through entities), investor tax status (passive vs. active), and timing. This produces the cash flows the investor expects to retain, which can be then translated into returns that are the most realistic measure of after-tax performance with tax ef­ficiencies implemented.

Step 4: Calculate Tax Savings, Derive TAR and Tax Alpha (TAR – GNOF = Tax Alpha)

The tax savings (extra retained cash flows) are the incremental value created by tax ef­ficiency. They are the difference in cash flows between the FTR and the ATR at the same time stamps. These tax savings cash‑flows are then added to the GNOF cash flows to generate the Tax-Adjusted Returns, or TAR. Tax Alpha is the IRR spread between TAR and GNOF.

Step 5: Translate ATR to Tax-Equivalent Return (TER)

Starting from ATR, gross up each after-tax gain cash flows by the investor’s tax rate specifi­cally related to that gain used in the FTR calculation to obtain a pre-tax, net-of-fees equivalent. Recompute the chosen return metric on these grossed-up cash flows to get TER.

Key findings

The paper’s numerical illustrations focus largely on bonus depreciation and Section 1031 exchanges. It examines five hypothetical strategies: a net-lease car wash, mobile-home parks, multifamily apartments, hotels, and aircraft leasing.

With bonus depreciation only, the authors’ illustrative results are as follows: