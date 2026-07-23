Private markets have transformed from a niche corner of institutional finance into a core portfolio allocation. Global private capital assets under management ballooned to nearly $13.8 trillion by the end of 2024 from $3 trillion in 2010. Yet alongside this growth sits a persistent challenge: Private markets are illiquid, opaque, and difficult to diversify efficiently.

In an April 2026 white paper, “Beyond the Blind Pool: How Private Asset-Backed Structures Reshape Risk and Return,” a team of researchers examined a potential solution: collateralized fund obligations, or CFOs. They analyzed whether these structured vehicles can genuinely deliver on their promise.

The paper is organized around three questions: