Private Markets Have a Diversification Problem. Can CFOs Help Investors Manage Risk? Collateralized fund obligations may offer a more efficient way to reshape private market risk.
Private markets have transformed from a niche corner of institutional finance into a core portfolio allocation. Global private capital assets under management ballooned to nearly $13.8 trillion by the end of 2024 from $3 trillion in 2010. Yet alongside this growth sits a persistent challenge: Private markets are illiquid, opaque, and difficult to diversify efficiently.
In an April 2026 white paper, “Beyond the Blind Pool: How Private Asset-Backed Structures Reshape Risk and Return,” a team of researchers examined a potential solution: collateralized fund obligations, or CFOs. They analyzed whether these structured vehicles can genuinely deliver on their promise.
The paper is organized around three questions:
What makes private market assets structurally different from public ones, and how does that shape their risk and return?
How far can diversification alone take an investor in reducing private market risk?
Can structured products like CFOs overcome the limitations that diversification cannot?
The authors draw on historical fund-level cash flow data from Preqin, simulation frameworks from prior academic work, and real-world examples—most notably the Astrea 9 CFO transaction launched in 2025 by Azalea Asset Management. They also synthesize a wide body of academic literature on private equity performance, manager selection, and securitization.
You can read the rest of my Morningstar article here.