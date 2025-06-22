I just finished reading the latest book in David Downing’s "Station" superb series for for fans of historical espionage and World War II fiction (think Alan Furst and Philip Kerr). Set against the backdrop of Berlin before and during the war, these novels follow journalist John Russell as he navigates a city—and a world—on the brink of catastrophe. The books have great characters, gripping plots, are filled with atmospheric and historical detail, nuanced characters, and the tension of daily life under the Nazis. I highly recommended the series for anyone seeking intelligent, historical spy thrillers.

Best read in the chronological order of the stories told, not when written.

Wedding Station (2021) – Prequel set before the events of the original series. Zoo Station (2007) Silesian Station (2008) Stettin Station (2009) Potsdam Station (2010) Lehrter Station (2012) Masaryk Station (2013) Union Station (2024)

Hope you enjoy