Reinsurance remains one of the most compelling yet underreported alternative investments in today’s market. With the financial media largely ignoring this asset class, I wanted to share an update on the Stone Ridge High Risk Reinsurance Interval Fund (SRRIX), which continues to deliver exceptional performance.

Recent Performance Highlights

The fund’s recent track record speaks for itself:

2025 YTD : +22.4% (despite a 10% drawdown from the LA fires)

2024 : +33.1%

2023 : +44.6%

Cumulative return: +136% since inception

Perhaps most impressively, SRRIX has delivered approximately 5% annualized risk premium over Treasury bills since inception—a remarkable achievement for an asset class with virtually zero correlation to traditional markets.

The Cost of Poor Investor Behavior

Unfortunately, many retail investors made a critical mistake during the fund’s early years. After experiencing modest returns from 2017-2019, they sold at precisely the wrong time, missing the subsequent outperformance. This serves as a reminder that disciplined rebalancing beats emotional decision-making, particularly in alternative investments where performance patterns differ from traditional equities.

Looking Ahead

The risk premium delivered by this fund has closely matched our initial projections when it first became available—a fortunate validation of the original investment thesis. Based on current market conditions and what we know today, expected returns for the coming year are approximately 20%.

For investors seeking truly uncorrelated returns with attractive risk-adjusted performance, reinsurance deserves serious consideration as part of a diversified portfolio.

Larry Swedroe is the author or co-author of 18 books on investing, including his latest Enrich Your Future. He is also a consultant to RIAs as an educator on investment strategies.