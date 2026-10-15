Traditional performance attribution asks a sensible question: did returns come from asset allocation, security selection, or their interaction? David Gorzon and Rüdiger von Nitzsch, authors of the study “Behavioral Performance Attribution of Retail Investors’ Portfolio Returns,” published in the August 2026 issue of Financial Markets and Portfolio Management, ask a different—and potentially more useful—question for self-directed investors: how much of an investor’s outcome can be associated with the behavioral tendencies revealed in his or her trading record?

Using data on 20,000 German retail investors from 2018 through 2023, the authors develop a “Behavioral Performance Attribution” framework. Their central finding is that observable behavioral patterns explain a meaningful share of both outperformance and underperformance—but the same behavior can be associated with very different results depending on the investor and where that investor falls in the performance distribution.

A behavioral alternative to Brinson attribution

The classic Brinson-Hood-Beebower framework decomposes active returns into allocation, selection, and interaction effects. It is designed primarily for institutional portfolios, where the investor’s decisions are presumed to be deliberate choices made within an investment mandate.

That is not an especially realistic description of many retail portfolios. Individual investors often trade without an informational advantage, hold concentrated positions, favor familiar companies or domestic securities, extrapolate recent trends, or pursue high-volatility investments for excitement. These behaviors may be just as consequential as a formal asset-allocation decision. That led Gorzon and von Nitzsch to propose an alternative decomposition:

The behaviorally attributed component is estimated using ordinary least squares regressions. Each investor receives a score for several observable behavioral tendencies, and the model estimates how each tendency is associated with returns relative to an adjusted MSCI World Index benchmark. The residual captures everything the model does not explain—market conditions, luck, omitted behaviors, skill, factor exposures, and measurement error, among other possibilities.

This is an important distinction: the framework is an attribution exercise, not a causal identification strategy. It tells us which behaviors are associated with outcomes in the sample; it does not prove that a given bias caused a particular return.

What the authors examined

The study used six years of monthly trading and portfolio data from 20,000 investors on a major German brokerage platform. The authors classified approximately 25% of investors as “winners”—those whose average annual portfolio return exceeded the adjusted MSCI World Index (excluding dividends)—and the remaining 75% as “losers.”

They then measured six behavioral tendencies using trading-record proxies:

Action bias: Excessive trading activity.

Narrow framing: Evaluating investments individually rather than as components of a total portfolio.

Sensation seeking: A tendency to pursue risky or exciting investments.

Extrapolation: Putting too much weight on recent market trends.

Familiarity bias: Favoring well-known or domestic securities.

Portfolio concentration: Holding a poorly diversified portfolio.

The authors note that they could not include the disposition effect—selling winners too early and holding losers too long—because their data lacked trade-level profit-and-loss information. This is a meaningful omission, because the disposition effect is among the best-established behavioral regularities in household finance.

They estimated separate models for benchmark-beating and benchmark-lagging investors, then repeatedly trimmed the most extreme winners and losers to determine whether the results were driven solely by outliers.

Key Findings

The results support the paper’s basic premise: behavior appears to account for a substantial portion of retail investors’ relative performance.

For winning investors, the median Model Explainability Ratio—essentially the share of an investor’s excess return that the behavioral model can match—was 43.44%. For losing investors, it was higher, at 59.17%. After removing the most extreme observations, explainability improved to 59.60% for winners and 63.54% for losers.

The higher explanatory power among underperformers is revealing. Poor outcomes seem more systematically related to the behavioral variables included in the model, while strong outcomes leave more room for unobserved influences such as luck, factor exposures, skill, or market timing.

The paper’s main results are summarized below.