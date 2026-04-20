Nitin Kumar, Nagpurnanand Prabhala, and Ravi Ranjan, authors of the January 2026 study “Anomaly Premiums with Dynamic Exits,” challenged a fundamental assumption in quantitative investing: that you should hold anomaly-based portfolios for a fixed period—portfolios are passively held in entirety for a fixed period, usually one month, and then rebalanced based on an updated signal. Their research asked a deceptively simple question: What if we optimize when to exit positions instead of holding them passively?

Traditional anomaly strategies—like buying value stocks, momentum winners, or profitable companies—typically involve holding positions for exactly one month before rebalancing. But the authors discovered that using machine learning to determine optimal exit timing can dramatically improve returns.

What They Did

The researchers examined three classic market anomalies over nearly 50 years (1975-2023):

Value (buying stocks with high book-to-market ratios)

Momentum (buying recent winners)

Profitability (buying companies with strong gross profits)

Importantly, they focused exclusively on large-cap stocks with value-weighted portfolios—the most liquid, investable universe representing about 90% of U.S. equity market value. This conservative approach helps ensure their findings are practically implementable.

Their machine learning approach used random convolutional kernels (looking at stock price patterns through different “lenses” or “filters”—thousands of them—each designed to pick up on different features in the data) to analyze 15 days of recent return data, predicting optimal exit times for each stock within the month.

They used 36 months [t − 48, t − 13] for training, 12 months [t − 12, t − 1] for validation, and 6 months [t, t + 5] for implementation. They then rolled forward the training-validation-testing window by 6 months. The 6-month roll-forward recomputed model weights. Stocks could exit as early as day 6, with exits allowed roughly weekly, capped at 50% of portfolio positions to maintain diversification.

The Key Findings: The results are striking.

1. With traditional one-month holding periods, these anomalies showed modest or insignificant returns in large-cap stocks:

Profitability : 0.25% per month (barely significant)

Value : 0.12% per month (not significant)

Momentum: 0.43% per month (marginally significant)

2. With optimized dynamic exits, returns jumped dramatically:

Profitability : 1.09% per month (t-stat = 7.46)

Value : 1.08% per month (t-stat = 5.95)

Momentum: 1.17% per month (t-stat = 5.40)

That’s approximately 100 basis points per month across all three anomalies—roughly 12% annualized. Sharpe ratios improved from 0.09-0.26 to 0.77-1.07, indicating much better risk-adjusted returns.

Perhaps most impressively, these gains remained robust after accounting for transaction costs. Net of costs, the anomalies still earned 60-70 basis points monthly.

3. The alphas were also statistically and economically significant, between 83 and 98 basis points per month for the three anomalies.

4. An equally-weighted combination of profitability, value and momentum with dynamic exits roughly triples the Sharpe ratio from 0.55 to 1.61—imperfect across-anomaly correlation generates significant diversification benefits.

How Much of the Perfect Foresight Return Did They Capture?

The authors introduced a clever metric called the “profit capture ratio” (PCR): what percentage of the perfect foresight return (exiting every stock at its exact peak or trough) did they actually achieve?

The theoretical maximum returns with perfect timing would be 9-10% per month. The machine learning approach captured 11-12% of these perfect foresight gains—a meaningful portion of an otherwise unattainable benchmark.

What Makes This Work?

Several tests revealed why dynamic exits generate alpha:

The optimization layer matters: Comparing machine learning-based exits to fully random exits showed the ML approach added 44-56 basis points per month in value. Feature extraction is critical: The random convolutional kernel step that transforms raw returns into high-dimensional features proved essential, improving alphas by about 50 basis points compared to using raw returns directly. It’s anomaly-specific: When they tested randomly shuffled portfolios (not sorted by anomalies), dynamic exits produced no significant alpha. This confirms the approach leverages genuine anomaly signals rather than general time-series patterns. Diversification benefits: Combining anomalies boosted Sharpe ratios even higher. An equal-weight combination of all three anomalies produced a Sharpe ratio of 1.61—roughly triple the static strategy’s 0.55.

Key Investor Takeaways