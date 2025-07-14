Verdad Capital’s Lionel Smoler Schatz’s article, “Rethinking FX Carry,” explored the mechanics, risks, and potential enhancements of the foreign exchange (FX) carry trade in which investors borrow in low-yielding currencies and invest in high-yielding ones to capture the interest rate differential. His analysis reviewed the historical returns, volatility, skewness, and kurtosis of major currency pairs and covered the period from 1996–2025. The following is a summary of his key findings:

Key Findings

Carry Trade Delivers, but with Risks: Historically, FX carry strategies have produced robust returns and Sharpe ratios, rivaling well-known equity factors like value and momentum. However, these returns come with significant tail risks, especially during periods of macroeconomic stress—the “steamroller effect" when FX carry returns collapse during market stress.

Traditional Risk Metrics Are Incomplete: Standard mean-variance analysis fails to capture the true risk of carry trades. In FX, both volatility and skewness—the behavior of returns in the tails—are important considerations:

· Investment currencies (high yielders like the Mexican Peso) generally exhibit positive expected returns but negative skewness, leading to occasional large drawdowns.

· Funding currencies (low yielders like the Japanese Yen and Swiss Franc) typically show negative expected returns but positive skewness, resulting in rare yet significant gains during market stress.

· Carry blowups are often sharp and follow predictable patterns:

· Speculative positioning stretches.

· Macro or policy shocks elevate global volatility.

· Funding stress sparks a dash for safety.

· Simultaneous trade unwinding magnifies losses.

· In these episodes, both legs of the trade hurt: funding currencies (safe havens) surge while investment currencies collapse. “Historical episodes illustrate these dynamics vividly: LTCM (1998), the global financial crisis (2008), and the COVID-19 market squeeze (2020) each wiped out several years of carry gains in weeks.”

Two-Factor Model Explains Most Returns: Principal component analysis revealed that two intuitive factors explain most of the cross-sectional and time-series variance in FX returns, making risk attribution and management more practical.

· Carry–A dollar-neutral spread between high-yield and low-yield currencies.

· Dollar–An equal-weighted long basket of major non-USD currencies compared to the dollar.

Valuation Matters: High-carry currencies that are also cheap (“undervalued”) on a real effective exchange rates (REER) basis are more likely to deliver durable returns. Carry blowups are often sharp and follow predictable patterns:

Enhanced Strategy Outperforms: A simulated portfolio that combines carry and value signals (using z-scores for both carry and REER) showed improved returns, reduced drawdowns, and better risk-adjusted performance compared to pure carry or value strategies. REER adjusts exchange rates for inflation differences across countries to reflect relative purchasing power, helping identify whether a currency is over or undervalued (a higher REER typically indicates that a currency is overvalued, meaning it’s more expensive than it should be based on what people can actually buy with it).

Schatz’s findings led him to conclude: “We believe integrating value indicators reduces drawdowns, boosts returns, and significantly improves risk-adjusted performance. While precise currency forecasting remains challenging, REER provides a consistent cross-sectional signal of currency mispricing.” He added this warning: “The FX carry trade is a little like collecting above-market rents from a property perched on a known fault line. Returns are attractive, but earthquakes are inevitable. The goal is to keep collecting rent without getting wiped out.”

Key Takeaways for Investors

Carry Isn’t a Free Lunch: While the FX carry trade can be lucrative, it exposes investors to significant tail risks—sharp losses that can wipe out gains if not managed carefully.

Look Beyond Volatility: Traditional risk metrics like volatility do not fully capture the downside risks of carry trades. Investors should pay attention to skewness and kurtosis as they reveal the likelihood of extreme losses.

Diversify with Valuation: Integrating a valuation overlay, such as REER, helps identify when high yields are supported by fundamentals rather than being a sign of impending risk. This approach can reduce drawdowns and boost long-term returns.

Summary

For US investors, currencies offer not only diversification, but also a potential source of return. In particular, the FX carry trade can be a valuable source of returns and diversification. By combining carry with valuation signals and remaining vigilant to tail risks, investors can navigate the fault lines of the FX market more safely and profitably.

Larry Swedroe is the author or co-author of 18 books on investing, including his latest Enrich Your Future. He is also a consultant to RIAs as an educator on investment strategies.