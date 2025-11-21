Historically, the finance community (both academics and investment firms) has divided stocks into two categories: cheap and expensive. Initially, the book-to-price ratio was used to allocate stocks into growth (expensive) or value (cheap) indices. Other metrics, such as price-to-earnings, price-to-sales, and price-to-cash flow, are now also commonly used. What was not value was growth and vice versa, with some crossover stocks allocated partly to growth and partly to value as is the case with the Russell classifications.

Robert Arnott, Chris Brightman, Campbell Harvey, Que Nguyen, and Omid Shakernia, authors of the July 2025 study “Fundamental Growth,” took a different approach:

“Expensive does not equate to growth. When investing in growth, perhaps we should focus on the fundamental information that indicates that a company is growing or poised to grow because of innovations, not whether the valuation multiples are high.”

With that in mind, they analyzed conventional growth indices and their construction methodologies, scrutinizing how growth stocks are selected and weighted in traditional indices. They focused on two critical areas: the criteria used to identify growth stocks, and the weighting methodologies employed once stocks are selected. Importantly, while many growth indices incorporate short-horizon analyst forecasts, such as two-year forward earnings estimates, to assess future growth potential, they relied exclusively on historically observed fundamental measures—such as growth in sales, profitability, and R&D spending—that reflect actual, realized business performance. “This emphasis on verifiable data avoids the noise embedded in speculative projections and offers a potentially more reliable foundation for portfolio construction.”

Notably, they expunged price from both the selection and the weighting criteria:

“Our approach moves beyond price-based measures, grounding growth investing in observable economic fundamentals independent of market price.” They then constructed a growth portfolio based solely on fundamental information, ensuring that the weighting of stocks in the portfolio was not impacted by current prices.

You can read the rest of my Alpha Architect article here.