Tax-aware long-short (TALS) strategies have attracted more than $150 billion. These strategies hold long and short positions (e.g., 200% long and 100% short, leaving net market exposure at 100%) to beat a benchmark before taxes, while harvesting capital losses investors can use against gains elsewhere.

While establishing the positions is easy, unwinding them is more difficult. After years of loss harvesting, the positions left behind carry large, unrealized gains, mostly on the long side. Selling them triggers the tax bill the strategy was supposed to defer. Thus, once a tax-aware long-short investor has banked the losses they need, the question becomes how to get out. Rohit Chaudhary of Tulan Capital addresses this problem in a November 2026 working paper, “Hold the Longs, Retire the Shorts: A New Exit from Tax-Aware Long-Short Portfolios.”

Why the standard exit is slow

The conventional unwind keeps net market exposure at 100%. That means every dollar of shorts covered must be matched by a dollar of longs sold, and the longs are the low-basis positions with the biggest gains. In a 2026 paper, Gateway Investment Advisors estimate a tax-neutral unwind takes nine to ten years for large extensions. In a 2023 paper, AQR found that a full liquidation of the long and short extensions gives back most of the previously harvested losses.

Chaudhary points to what this approach ignores: mortality. At death, long positions receive a step-up in basis, so their gains are never taxed. Short positions get no step-up. The estate must cover them and pay tax on the gains, usually at short-term rates (the paper uses a top federal rate of 40.8%). Any unused loss carryforward also expires. For an older investor, the standard unwind keeps the positions that will be taxed at death.

What Chaudhary examined

Chaudhary asks one question: once an investor has banked the losses needed (e.g., to offset a gain or diversify a concentrated stock position), what is the best way out? He proposes treating the account’s net market exposure as a choice rather than a fixed 100%. The investor closes the shorts first, using the loss carryforward (if any) to absorb their gains, and keeps the longs for the step-up in basis on death. The extra net exposure is financed with SPX box spreads, a form of borrowing priced close to Treasury bill rates (the paper assumes the bill rate plus 0.30%). The household then offsets the added equity exposure elsewhere, typically by holding bonds instead of stocks in retirement accounts. The taxable account ends up as a modestly leveraged long-only portfolio, such as 140/0, while the household’s total stock exposure remains unchanged.

To test this, he simulates nine annual vintages of a 200/100 Russell 1000 portfolio built on value, momentum and quality signals, with a 4% tracking-error limit. The vintages start each year from 2013 to 2021. The unwind begins when cumulative net capital losses reach 100% of capital, typically after about three years. Four paths are compared:

• P1: stay at 200/100.

• P2: the standard unwind at constant 100% net exposure.

• P3: retire the shorts and keep the longs, with household offset capacity equal to 30% of the account (net exposure up to 130%).

• P4: the same, with offset capacity of 50% (net exposure up to 150%).

Costs include 1% a year for financing and stock borrow per unit of short exposure, trading costs, the box-spread premium, and a 1% sub-adviser fee on short exposure. Lifetime values are weighted by the probability of being alive, using the Social Security Administration’s 2026 male life table for investors aged 65, 75 and 85. The simulated alpha was strong, with an information ratio of 0.73, so the author scales it down to 0.5 for the baseline comparison. He also tests 150/50 and 250/150 portfolios.

Key findings