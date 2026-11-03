Spending on AI infrastructure is now large enough to matter for the whole economy. Moody’s projects hyperscaler capex of $785 billion this year, approaching $1 trillion in 2027. The demand evidence is real. Microsoft’s AI revenue run rate reached $37 billion, up 123% year over year, AWS’s passed $15 billion, and hyperscalers added roughly $700 billion of contracted backlog over two quarters. Two cautions apply. Run rates of that size are small relative to annual spending of this magnitude. And much of the backlog growth comes from OpenAI and Anthropic, young companies whose ability to honor long-term commitments depends on continued access to capital. Demand forecasts that are both concentrated and dependent on external financing deserve a wide margin of error. Signs of softer demand growth, discussed below, add to the case for caution.

What History Shows

The pattern in past infrastructure booms is that the technology succeeded while many of the investors who financed it did not. Forecasts that the innovation would transform the economy were correct. The error was in the pace and scale of the buildout relative to the revenue available to service the capital.

Railroads are the classic case. Britain’s Railway Mania of the 1840s pushed share prices up and then down, leaving many investors ruined while the track stayed in place. In the United States, track mileage grew from roughly 30,000 miles in 1860 to about 200,000 by 1900, financed largely with bonds. Overbuilding contributed to the Panic of 1873, after the failure of Jay Cooke & Co., which was tied to the Northern Pacific, and to the Panic of 1893, when a large share of railroad mileage went into receivership. Earlier, the canal boom of the 1830s and 1840s left several American states unable to service the debt they had issued to fund canals, and some defaulted.

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