One of the first principles investors are taught is the virtue of diversification. It is considered the only free lunch in investing because while investing involves risk, diversifying across hundreds of stocks minimizes the idiosyncratic risk of any individual stock without reducing expected returns. Moreover, investors are told that market-cap weighted indexes offer a prudent default option, as they represent the academic “market portfolio” with high capacity and low fees.

Last month, Kai Wu of Sparkline Capital wrote a provocative piece “Sparkline Analytics: A New Lens” arguing that many cap-weighted indexes, such as the S&P 500, are far less diversified than they seem, having essentially become backdoor bets on the AI infrastructure trade.

Wu’s calculations are as follows. First, the Magnificent 7, which are tied heavily to the AI buildout, now comprise 34% of the S&P 500, surpassing the 20% peak made by the top 7 S&P 500 stocks at the height of the dot-com boom. AI infrastructure firms include not only the free-spending hyperscalers, but also the recipients of this capital spending: semiconductor and hardware firms, data center operators, and power and cooling stocks. Altogether, Wu computes that AI infrastructure stocks now comprise a staggering 49% of the S&P 500.

You can read the rest of my latest Financial Advisor article here.S&P 500's Diversification Mirage