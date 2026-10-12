Private credit has grown to roughly $2.1 trillion globally. Business development companies (BDCs) hold a large share of the lending, with $575 billion of gross assets at the end of the first quarter of 2026. Almost none of these loans trade, so the funds that hold them decide what they are worth. Under ASC 820 these are Level 3 assets, where the reporting fund chooses the inputs and no market price checks the answer.

What the paper examined

Prior research (for example, see here, here, here, and here) on discretionary accounting estimates generally finds that the incentive attaches to the estimate itself, such as earnings targets, regulatory capital pressure, and covenant thresholds. In her August 2026 paper, “Same Loan, Different Marks: Income Recognition and Fair-Value Judgment.” Alexandra Dogaru of UC Berkeley sought to determine if how a fund earns its income influences how it values loans. Specifically, she focused on an incentive created in one part of the financial statements that shows up in the valuation of an asset: payment-in-kind (PIK) income. When a borrower pays interest by adding it to the loan balance, the lender books the accrual as current income even though no cash arrives. She measures each fund’s PIK reliance as the share of total investment income recognized in PIK form.

The link between that income and valuations runs through the advisory contract. Of 132 BDCs whose 2025 10-Ks describe the incentive fee calculation, 126 explicitly include PIK interest in the income on which the fee is computed, and the fee is paid quarterly, before any cash is collected. Many agreements do not require the adviser to return fees on PIK income that later proves uncollectible. Blue Owl’s filings, for example, say the adviser is not obligated to return incentive fees on PIK interest later determined to be uncollectible in cash. Markdowns work the other way. Of the same 132 funds, 95 compute the capital gains fee net of unrealized depreciation, and markdowns can also shrink the management fee base and net asset value (NAV). For non-traded BDCs, NAV sets the price at which investors subscribe and redeem. The accounts are separate on paper, but the manager’s payoff recombines them.

The central empirical challenge is that funds booking more PIK income tend to lend to weaker borrowers, so comparing average marks across funds proves little. To address this issue Dogaru compares different BDCs holding the identical loan in the same quarter. Large private loans are often syndicated, so the same claim sits on several funds’ books at once. Her sample runs from the third quarter of 2022 through the first quarter of 2026 and covers 97,092 fund-loan-quarter marks across 8,730 distinct loans and 110 BDCs. With loan-by-quarter fixed effects, the borrower, the contract terms, the date, and the average mark are all held constant.

Key findings

Most co-holders agree, and the disagreement is concentrated in troubled loans. The median gap between the highest and lowest mark on the same loan is just 0.02 points of par. However, the tail is much larger: the 90th percentile gap is 1.95 points and the 99th is 11.69. The share of loan-quarters with marks more than five points apart rises from 6% to 17% once the consensus mark falls below 95.

The fund with more PIK income reports the higher mark. The pooled coefficient (combining several groups of data into one single regression and getting one overall number, instead of running a separate regression on each group) is 1.89. That meant that moving from no PIK reliance to the 90th percentile (about 13% of income) was associated with a mark roughly a quarter point higher on the identical loan. That looks small, but half the sample is priced above 99.5, where no one has room to report anything different.

The effect grows with valuation latitude. Where the other holders’ average mark exceeds 99.5, the coefficient is just 0.12 and statistically indistinguishable from zero. It is 3.18 for loans with peer marks between 95 and 98 and 2.56 between 90 and 95. Pooling those two bands gives 3.31, or about a third of a point between the 10th and 90th percentiles of PIK reliance. Below 90 the point estimate is 9.28, but that group is small and the estimate is noisy.

Importantly, the relationship is concentrated among cash-pay loans (coefficient 1.87), not loans that themselves pay PIK (0.00). This suggests that PIK reliance influences valuations across the portfolio, rather than merely affecting the loans generating that income.

Verification makes the effect shrink. Because BDC fiscal year-ends differ by contract, one fund can be facing its annual audit while a co-holder of the same loan files an interim report. Among unaudited holders, the slope is 2.53. For audited holders it is −0.09, statistically indistinguishable from zero. Around the audit, the slope is 6.77 the quarter before, 1.84 in the audited quarter, and 4.01 and 5.40 in the next two quarters. It dips and then comes back for the same funds holding the same loans, which is hard to square with PIK reliance merely marking a permanently aggressive fund. Dogaru is candid about the limits here: the identifying variation comes from 16 funds, mostly in two adviser families, so she leans on the pattern within funds rather than on any single significance test.

A shared price does similar work. Where at least three-quarters of holders report the identical mark, the coefficient is 0.20, versus 5.32 where marks are set individually.

More observers do not help. The coefficient is 1.78 with two holders, 2.13 with three or four, 1.90 with five to eight, and 1.75 with nine or more. Nine sophisticated institutions valuing the same loan produce nine opinions, and none of them forces any one fund to defend its own number.

The favorable marks do not look like better information. For loans held by a single BDC, where no peer benchmark exists, higher PIK reliance predicts larger subsequent markdowns (−4.73 for funds with at least five such positions, −5.49 for ten or more). If high-PIK funds simply knew more, later revisions would confirm their marks rather than reverse them.

Key investor takeaways

1. These findings do not say private credit marks are broadly unreliable. Most holders report nearly identical values, and the design identifies relative differences rather than absolute misvaluation. The magnitudes are modest on average. The issue is a systematic component in the places where judgment has room to operate.

2. Check how much of a fund’s income is PIK. A high share means more reported earnings depend on the future value of the fund’s loans. It also means the adviser may have collected fees on income that has not yet turned into cash.

3. Read the fee terms. Whether incentive fees include accrued noncash income, whether they are subject to clawback, and whether capital gains fees are netted against unrealized losses determine how aligned the adviser’s payoff is with yours.

4. Treat NAV from a non-traded BDC as a manager’s estimate. Investors transact throughout the year at NAV, but only fiscal year-end marks face the annual audit. Dogaru’s evidence suggests the incentive-linked component is smallest under that scrutiny, and the audit comes once a year while capital moves in and out continuously.

5. Compare, where you can. Funds report their holdings publicly, so when several funds hold the same loan, the dispersion in their marks is information. A fund that consistently sits at the high end of the range in troubled credits deserves a closer look.

6. Extra opinions are not accountability. Having many large institutions hold the same loan does not discipline marks. What does is an auditor or a common price source that forces the reporter to defend its number.

Dogaru’s closing line is worth keeping in mind for anyone allocating to private credit: when markets cannot verify a number, the incentives of the person producing it can end up inside it. The safeguard is not another opinion but a process that requires the reporter to defend its own.

Larry Swedroe is the author or co-author of 18 books on investing, including his latest Enrich Your Future. He is also a consultant to RIAs as an educator on investment strategies. He has spent decades helping advisors and investors apply the evidence from academic finance to real-world portfolios. This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as specific investment, accounting, legal, or tax advice.