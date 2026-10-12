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Larry Swedroe
Oct 14

Exactly, but the PIK rate at 16% should be worrisome. CCLFX's is a fraction of that and they also have far less leverage.

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Larry Swedroe
Oct 14

absolutely, that is multiples too high. Historical average for CDLI is around 5%, so about 3x. For CDLI-S it would be much lower.

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