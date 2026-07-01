The major headline news is that even before the cessation of fighting with Iran, the U.S. economy was performing well. First-quarter GDP growth was revised upward to 2.1%, fueled by AI spending, the fiscal stimulus from the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” and deregulation that unleashed entrepreneurial activity. For example, both consumer personal income and spending in May rose 0.7%. With the ceasefire in place, oil prices have already fallen to levels below where they were before the conflict. That should lead to lower inflation prints as the effect of lower oil prices works its way through the economy. That could give the Fed more leeway to hold rates stable even though inflation pressures have been persistent.

The other big themes are corporate profits and the labor market. Corporate profits have been growing at a much faster rate than expected, with one-year forward growth expected to be about 21%. Layoffs remain low, with new claims for unemployment insurance running about 215,000 a week, but hiring is also low. Thus, unemployment is likely to remain low despite weak hiring as the labor force shrinks.

Consumer Income versus Consumer Spending

Nominal consumer spending has been rising modestly month to month while personal income has shown weaker or mixed month-to-month moves, with real (inflation-adjusted) disposable income declining. A growing number of economists are focusing on this gap between spending and income. On the surface, it looks unsustainable: consumers are spending faster than their incomes are rising, the savings rate is falling, and that has historically been a warning sign that growth may soon slow. But that interpretation may be too simplistic if a larger share of household spending is being financed not by wages, but by accumulated wealth.

One way to understand this is through the Baby Boomer generation. Collectively, boomers hold enormous net worth ($89 trillion), and even as their earned income declines in retirement, they can continue spending by drawing on the strength of their asset base. Strong equity and housing markets have supported that wealth, giving many older households the confidence and capacity to spend despite slower income growth.

That does not mean the gap can widen forever. If markets weaken meaningfully, or if retirees become more cautious, consumption could cool. But for now, the usual warning that “spending is too strong relative to income” may be missing an important point: in a wealth-heavy economy, balance-sheet strength can help sustain demand longer than income alone would suggest.

Wage Growth Picking Up

Wage growth is beginning to pick up, particularly among job switchers, suggesting a tightening labor market, driven by tailwinds to growth from AI, the One Big Beautiful Bill, and the sharp slowdown in immigration.

Jevons Paradox

When steam engines made coal more efficient, Britain didn’t burn less coal, it burned more. The same pattern is happening today for cheaper legal services, consulting services, and financial services.

The same dynamic is now playing out across professional services. As AI drives down the cost of legal work, financial analysis, and consulting, demand for those services is expanding, not contracting. In other words, when the cost of professional work falls, the addressable market expands and the total number of firms and workers in the field grows. That includes startups launched by recent college graduates, who can now compete with established firms on certain tasks.

That helps explain why the unemployment rate is falling more for young workers.

It also explains why the number of new businesses created every week is at the highest levels in U.S. history.

Every month in 2026 has set a new formation record. Through May, 2.9 million new businesses have been formed nationwide, the strongest five-month start on record. Alex Tabarrok offered this explanation: “The most likely explanation is the devolution of power. A single person armed with Stripe, Shopify, cloud software, automated bookkeeping, and now AI can do what once required a small staff. Dynamism had been on a long secular decline, but we may now be seeing the early stages of an experimental economy—one in which far more people can test ideas, reach customers, and launch firms, some of which will grow very large, very fast.”

The bottom line is that cheaper inputs don’t shrink industries. Instead, AI is increasing both productivity and employment.

AI Spending Boom