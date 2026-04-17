Private credit has grown into a roughly $1.7 trillion asset class, yet it remains poorly understood by many investors and commentators. This article draws on Cliffwater’s recent paper, “10 Misconceptions About Private Debt”—separating what is genuinely concerning from what is overstated.

Disclosure: I personally invest in both Cliffwater’s CCLFX and CELFX.

1: Private credit is excessively risky

Private credit loans are non-investment grade — roughly comparable to a single-B rating — so they are riskier than Treasuries or investment-grade corporates and more comparable to high-yield bonds. In other words, investors are accepting economic cycle risk that can lead to defaults and credit losses. Over the 21-year period ending 2025, the Cliffwater Direct Lending Index (CDLI) returned 9.5%, 2.9% higher than the return of 6.6% on the Bloomberg High-Yield Bond Index, 4.4% higher than the 5.1% return on the Bloomberg LSTA Leveraged Loan Index, and 6.2% higher than the 3.3% return on the Bloomberg Aggregate Bond Index. It is important to note that the excess returns were compensation for both illiquidity and credit risk.

Because private credit loans are floating rate, they have little direct duration risk, though inflation and rate dynamics can still affect borrowers indirectly—they can still create borrower stress when debt-service costs reset higher.

We can also examine the historical record on credit losses in private credit. The CDLI has more than 20 years of data. Today, it covers about 21,000 directly originated US middle market loan holdings and $549 billion in assets. It shows that private credit losses have been roughly 1% per year, on par with publicly traded leveraged loans and high-yield bonds. Importantly, private lenders have the ability and incentive to hold loans to maturity and they maintain covenants that public lenders have largely abandoned. They may also have private equity sponsors willing to provide equity backstops during periods of distress.

On balance, the risks are real but broadly comparable to those of publicly traded high-yield bonds and leveraged loans — the appropriate benchmarks.

2: Private credit is a “black box” with no transparency

BDCs and interval funds — roughly $700 billion of the market — are required to file quarterly with the SEC, disclosing individual loan names, amounts, interest rates, industries, and security levels. In other words, private credit can be more transparent than many investors assume—especially in SEC-reporting vehicles—and in some respects more transparent than the banks that dominated middle-market lending before the Global Financial Crisis.

It is important to note that the $700B in SEC-reporting vehicles is roughly 40% of the market. The remaining market, held in institutional separately managed accounts and other vehicles may have less standardized disclosure — a legitimate limitation investors should understand.

3: There is very little reliable data on private credit

While some loan-level data is protected by non-disclosure agreements — a feature that benefits both borrowers and lenders, SEC public filings and commercial data aggregators together provide a representative picture of the asset class, and the CDLI itself supplies quarterly benchmarking data on yields, returns, and credit quality.

4: Warning signs of credit stress are rising

Credit losses in the CDLI in 2025 remained modest at 0.64%, below the 21-year average of 1.0%. And non-accruals stood at 1.3% versus a historical average of 2.1%. In addition, interest coverage ratios improved to 2.16x, up from a low of 1.85x when interest rates peaked, reducing financial pressures for most companies as the base SOFR declined. The CDLI delivered a 9.27% return for the year, well ahead of public leveraged loans at 5.90%.

5: Funds are “smoothing” or inflating loan valuations

Volatility laundering, a term attributed to AQR’s Cliff Asness, is used to describe how private equity funds can understate the actual risk in their investments. It is a huge problem, misleading equity investors about the risks of private equity, as the research shows that NAVs lag market prices by on average about six months. That leads to understating the volatility of the investment. However, for investors in high-quality floating-rate private credit, the issue is much less severe. In Cliffwater’s case, unlike with most private equity funds, the portfolio is marked to market daily using a formula based on public market valuations using a beta adjustment. With that understanding, we can compare the volatility of Cliffwater’s Corporate Lending Fund (CCLFX) —whose investment universe is based on the CDLI-S—to that of the iShares Floating Rate Bond Fund (FLOT) and the Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN). From inception in July 2019 through March 2026, the volatility of CCLFX has been 1.7% versus the 2.2% volatility of FLOT, and the 5.2% volatility of BKLN. Given that the durations are the same, we should expect to see that FLOT, with its stronger credit profile have lower volatility—95% of FLOT’s loans are A-rated or better, with just 5% BBB rated. While CCLFX’s and BKLN’s loans are not rated, if they were publicly traded loans, their rating would likely be single-B.

The bottom line is that CCLFX’s volatility is likely somewhat understated, perhaps by as much as 3%. But that is much less than the amount of volatility underreporting in private equity. Over the period July 2019 (inception of CCLFX) through March 2026, CCLFX returned 9.30%, outperforming the 3.4% return of FLOT by 5.9%. The difference in performance reflects both a relatively small credit risk premium and very large illiquidity premium (CCLFX is an interval fund that provides a minimum of 5% liquidity per quarter). CCLFX also outperformed the 4.4% return of BKLN by 4.9%. Given the similarity of the quality and duration of their loans, we can use BKLN’s 5.2% volatility as a proxy to calculate the Sharpe ratio of CCLFX. Doing so results in a “volatility-adjusted” Sharpe ratio of about 1.3, much higher than the roughly 0.4 Sharpe ratio of both FLOT and BKLN. With that said, even though the Sharpe ratio is commonly used, it is not a good measure of the risk-adjusted returns of an illiquid investment. The reason is that the only risk the Sharpe ratio considers is volatility, ignoring the illiquidity risk.

The bottom line: While concerns about valuation smoothing are more muted in private credit than in private equity, they are not eliminated. Volatility laundering may be less severe in funds like CCLFX, where daily marks reduce lagged valuations, but even those mechanisms cannot fully capture the illiquidity risk that the Sharpe ratio ignores. Investors should recognize that the apparent stability in returns can understate the true risk profile of illiquid investments.

Turning to the issue of loan valuations, there are multiple layers of oversight that govern private loan valuations: independent valuation firms (Duff & Phelps, Houlihan Lokey, Lincoln), independent fund boards, annual auditors, and internal valuation committees that exclude investment personnel.

6: Illiquidity and the risk that funds cannot meet redemption demands

Private credit investors do accept illiquidity risk as interval funds only guarantee to provide a minimum of 5% liquidity each quarter. And tender offer funds, such as BDCs, while typically offering to provide 5% liquidity each quarter, retain the right to suspend redemptions. That lack of liquidity, and the premium investors demand for accepting that risk, basically explains the excess returns that investors have earned. Thus, investors who cannot accept illiquidity for at least a portion of their portfolio should not invest in private credit. Having acknowledged the illiquidity risk, let’s examine the ability of funds to meet a minimum 5% quarterly redemption.

CDLI data over 21 years shows average quarterly cash flow from loan maturities and refinancings of 8.4% of portfolio value, well above the 5% quarterly redemption caps maintained by virtually all private credit funds. This makes sense because private loans have a 7-year maturity at origination so a diversified portfolio by vintage year will have a 3.5- year average maturity producing 7.1% quarterly cash flow ( 1 / 3.5 years / 4 quarters = about 7.1%.). The difference between the 8.4% historical average and the 7.1% theoretical average reflects refinancings from corporate actions. However, two historical stress periods — the GFC (Q1 2009 cash flow of 2.8%) and the 2022/23 rate hike cycle (Q1 2023 cash flow of 3.6%)—did fall below that threshold, demonstrating that this is a real risk and underscoring the importance of liquidity tools like bank revolvers that help address this risk.

Another source of liquidity is that historically about 50% of private credit shareholders typically reinvest dividends, providing an additional 4-5% of NAV, which can materially reduce the risk of a liquidity gap. Of course, that percentage could decline in a period of stress. Other cash-generating options include new share sales, net new fund debt issuance, and — least desirably — loan sales. Importantly, lower-leveraged funds will be in a better position of strength during unexpected times when portfolio cash flow fails to meet redemption promises. Current data through 2025 from the Cliffwater Direct Lending Index shows cash flow equal to 7.3% for the fourth quarter and 25.9% for the year, both numbers below historical averages but well above the 5% quarterly and 20% annual redemption maximums.

7: Funds can face a serious asset-liability mismatch

While there is some risk of an asset liability mismatch in a worst case scenario when loan maturities and refinancings dry up, and dividend reinvestments may slow down, well-managed funds employ a range of financing tools — revolvers, delayed draw term loans, private placement notes, and public credit—with BDC leverage averaging 1.0x NAV. Best practices include keeping asset maturities shorter than liabilities, annually extending financing maturities, and restricting lenders from pulling credit lines based on loan mark-to-market values. Lower leverage is highlighted as a key buffer relative to banks during the GFC. In the case of Cliffwater’s CCLFX fund leverage has remained below 0.3X and total look-through leverage below 0.7x.

8: Software/tech allocations are dangerously high and under-reported

Software and Information Technology represent 24% of the private credit market — a notable concentration. While AI is a genuine risk (one not limited to private credit), the threat is not systemic to the entire technology sector. Enterprise-critical software with proprietary data and high switching costs is much more resilient, and many software companies are proactively embedding AI into their products. On the other hand, consumer-facing applications face greater disruption. An illustrative exercise run by Cliffwater examined the performance impact of all 24% Software borrowers defaulting over the next five years with zero percent recovery. That would translate into credit losses of almost 5% per year. Interest income would decline by the departure of defaulted loans, but it is equally likely that spreads on new Software loans would widen, offsetting defaulted income. At 9.5% current yields, five-year total returns would be about 4.5%, roughly in line with current investment-grade bond yields— not catastrophic, and well above the return of cash, but a meaningful reminder that concentration risk is real. Of course, this is just an extreme stress test, not a forecast.

9: Wide return dispersion makes implementation impractical

The spread between top- and bottom-quartile private credit managers can exceed 13 percentage points in a single year, dwarfing the dispersion seen in public markets. Manager selection is one of the most important risks in implementation—arguably as important as the risk of the asset class itself. The dispersion risk highlights the importance of diversification across multiple managers, or using “open architecture” firms (that bundle access, co-investments, and secondaries) instead of proprietary funds which have much greater degree of concentration of individual credit risks and sector risks.

10: Private credit is unproven as an asset class

The GFC and COVID provide clear stress-test data. During the GFC, private credit experienced a peak-to-trough decline of about 8% (vs. -46% for equities, -30% for public loans) and recovered within four quarters. Net of realized credit losses, the asset class delivered 5% annualized returns through the crisis. During COVID, private credit dropped 5% in Q1 2020 and recovered fully within two quarters, producing 6% annualized net returns over the episode.

Key Investor Takeaways

Risk is real but comparable to public alternatives

Private credit carries genuine credit risk at a B equivalent level — but so do publicly-traded leveraged loans and high-yield bonds. Investors should benchmark it against those alternatives, not against investment-grade fixed income.

Transparency exists if you know where to look

SEC filings from BDCs and interval funds contain granular, publicly available loan-level data. Investors who rely on “black box” narratives may simply not be using available resources. As mentioned in Section 2, the remaining 60% of the private credit market may have less standardized disclosure — a legitimate limitation investors should understand.

Manager selection is the primary risk

In private credit, the gap between good and poor managers is far wider than in public markets. Selecting the wrong manager is a bigger risk than selecting the wrong asset class. Investors should prioritize rigorous manager due diligence and consider diversification across multiple platforms (or use open architecture funds).

Liquidity is manageable, but not unconditional

Historical cash flow data supports the 5% quarterly redemption caps maintained by most funds — except during rare, severe stress periods (roughly once per decade). Investors should understand what liquidity tools their specific funds maintain and favor lower-leveraged structures.

AI risk in software is real but gradual

The 24% software concentration in private credit warrants attention. However, the disruption is likely to unfold over years rather than quarters as most enterprise software is supported by long-term contracts, and PE sponsors are actively strengthening AI readiness. Investors should assess how their funds differentiate between at-risk and resilient software credits.

The track record through crises is solid

Private credit has now been tested in two major stress periods. Its drawdowns were shallower than equities and public loans, recovery was faster, and net returns through both crises were positive. Investors with a long horizon and appropriate return expectations have a legitimate historical case for the asset class.

Bottom Line

The overarching message is that private credit is a legitimate, tested, and reasonably transparent asset class whose risks are broadly comparable to—rather than categorically greater than—those of public non-investment-grade credit markets. The risks that are genuinely elevated—manager selection, software sector concentration, and episodic liquidity shortfalls—are known and addressable through prudent portfolio construction.

Larry Swedroe is the author or co-author of 18 books on investing, including his latest Enrich Your Future. He is also a consultant to RIAs as an educator on investment strategies. This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as specific investment, accounting, legal, or tax advice.