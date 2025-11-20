The unemployment rate edged up to 4.4% in September, its highest level since October 2021, marking a 0.3 percentage point increase from a year ago. But before sounding alarm bells, it’s worth examining what’s actually driving this uptick.

The September increase came for the right reason: the unemployment rate climb was driven by an expansion in the labor force, with the participation rate climbing to 62.4%. This is a critical distinction. When unemployment rises because more people are entering the workforce and actively seeking jobs, it signals confidence in the labor market rather than deterioration. It’s fundamentally different from unemployment rising due to widespread layoffs.

A labor force-driven increase in unemployment has a notably smaller drag on real disposable income compared to layoff-driven increases. Workers entering the labor force are choosing to seek employment, often because they perceive opportunities are available. This stands in stark contrast to involuntary job losses, which immediately reduce household income and can trigger pullbacks in consumer spending that ripple through the economy.

The Fed’s Calculus

Here’s the policy implication: this type of unemployment increase actually leaves the Federal Reserve with less room to justify aggressive rate cuts than if layoffs were driving the jobless rate higher. The economy added 119,000 jobs in September, beating expectations of 50,000, suggesting underlying labor demand remains relatively healthy despite the higher unemployment rate.

With labor force expansion rather than mass layoffs behind the uptick, and with inflation still running above the Fed’s 2% target, policymakers face less urgency to ease monetary policy. The labor market appears to be rebalancing through supply growth rather than demand destruction—a scenario the Fed would generally prefer, even if it means patience on rate cuts. The result is that rates might remain higher for longer.

The bottom line: Context matters when interpreting unemployment data. September’s report shows a labor market that’s cooling gradually through increased worker supply, not collapsing through job losses—a meaningful difference for both economic health and monetary policy.

Larry Swedroe is the author or co-author of 18 books on investing, including his latest Enrich Your Future. He is also a consultant to RIAs as an educator on investment strategies.