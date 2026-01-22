Shiller CAPE 10 UpdateLarry SwedroeJan 22, 202641ShareThe best predictor we have of long term real equity returns.41Share
I can't help myself. So your readers should also be learning from another of my friends. I'm not selling anybody anything. I earnestly believe that Larry Swedroe and John Hussman are cut from the same cloth. Brilliant and dedicated people who are honest "educators".
John uses a similar (among others) CAPE-10 evaluative tool(s). See his archives.
https://www.hussmanfunds.com/comment/mc260104/