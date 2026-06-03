Private credit has grown into a $1.5 trillion market that most investors can barely see into. Unlike public bond markets where prices tick every second, private loans are valued infrequently, disclosed inconsistently, and benchmarked — if at all — against indices built on proprietary data that most investors can’t inspect or reproduce. Abhinav Chhabra, Ananya Bajaj, Chia-Yi Chien, Masis Akdemir, and Mohamed Azahriou—graduate students at the Cornell University School of Operations Research and Information Engineering—set out to change that. Their December 2025 paper, “Building a Private Credit Index for Alternative Lending Markets,” is a detailed technical blueprint for building a private credit index from scratch using nothing but publicly available regulatory filings.

What the Researchers Examined

Business Development Companies (BDCs) — a special class of investment vehicle regulated under the Investment Company Act of 1940 — are required by law to disclose their loan portfolios in granular detail every quarter. These Schedule of Investments (SOI) filings list every loan, its cost, its fair value, its interest rate structure, whether interest is paid in cash or deferred (the so-called PIK, or Paid-In-Kind feature), and much more. The data is public. It lives on the SEC’s EDGAR database. It just isn’t easy to use.

The Cornell team built an end-to-end data pipeline to fix that. Starting from 2001 and running through Q2 2025, they identified every entity that had ever registered as a BDC using regulatory forms N-54A and N-54C, downloaded their quarterly and annual filings, and developed a machine-readable extraction process that processed more than 5,400 filings representing roughly 5 gigabytes of raw data. The cleaned output covered over 300,000 individual investment records. It also covered about 170 BDCs that were active by 2025.

A key breakthrough in the work was the focus on iXBRL filings — a structured electronic format that the SEC began mandating more broadly around early 2023. Before that shift, filings came in a jumble of plain text and HTML, making systematic extraction unreliable. After the iXBRL transition, the team’s extraction success rate climbed above 95% per quarter, giving them a clean, consistent panel from 2023 Q1 through 2025 Q2 that became the foundation for index construction.

Even with structured data in hand, the team faced a significant cleaning challenge. BDC filers use the same set of interest rate fields in inconsistent ways. Some filers put the loan spread in the interest rate column. Others put the total coupon in the spread column. The team developed a sophisticated rule-based cleaning engine — grounded in economic identities like “total coupon = cash pay + PIK” and “total coupon ≈ spread + SOFR” — to detect and correct these misclassifications systematically. The authors noted: “Without cleaning, the raw data produces an index with poor signal quality and unstable dynamics. With it, interest-rate distributions become economically reasonable and align with market intuition.”

Key Findings

The research produced a set of substantive findings about the private credit market itself, not just about data plumbing.

The BDC Universe Has Grown Rapidly

Active BDCs grew from roughly 40 in 2001 to approximately 170 by 2025, with expansion accelerating noticeably after 2022 — a reflection of the broader surge of institutional interest in private credit.

Private Credit is Overwhelmingly Yield-Driven

Cash interest income contributed roughly 2.3–2.8% per quarter. Price changes were minimal and occasionally negative, but income consistently offset valuation noise across every single quarter studied.

Spreads Compressed as Rates Peaked

Median credit spreads declined from approximately 6% in 2023 to around 5% by 2025, tracking the broader monetary easing cycle. Total coupons peaked in 2023 Q3–Q4 and declined steadily as the Fed eased.

Payment-In-Kind (PIK) Loans The PIK distribution displays a pronounced right tail, with mean values exceeding medians and a mild upward drift over time, indicating that a small subset of loans carries elevated PIK rates—a pattern consistent with the use of PIK in higher-risk or stressed financing structures.

PIK Stress Signals are Rising

About 10% of BDC loans carry a PIK feature at any given time. But the share of “bad PIK” loans — those where PIK was added after origination or increased over time — rose from 9.8% to 33.6% of all PIK loans.

Performance

The constructed index itself performed well, with quarterly returns ranging from 1.9% to 3.3% and an annualized return of approximately 11.2% over the sample period. The index level rose from a base of 101.9 in 2023 Q1 to 130.5 by 2025 Q2. When compared to the Cliffwater Direct Lending Index (CDLI) — the best-known existing private credit benchmark — the Cornell index showed a correlation of 86.95% and a tracking error of just 0.33%. This finding is a validation of the accuracy and representativeness of the methodology.

First Brands Group: The Power of Loan-Level Visibility

First Brands Group filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September 2025 with over $10 billion in liabilities. At its peak, 15 BDCs held positions in the company — about 10% of the entire BDC universe — with total cost exposure growing from roughly $70 million to over $250 million between 2023 and 2025.

The fair value-to-cost ratio told a clear story in three acts, well before the bankruptcy filing made headlines:

From 2023 through the second quarter of 2024, the fair value to cost ratio was about 1.00. There were early warning signs in the period from the third quarter of 2024 through the fourth quarter of 2024 as the fair value to cost ratio fell to about 0.95. In the third quarter of 2025 there was major impairment with the fair value to cost ratio falling to about 0.35.

The authors noted that valuation dispersion across lenders — how widely BDCs disagreed on the loan’s worth — emerged as an early warning signal. From 2024 Q4 onward, markdowns ranged from 10% to over 90% by the time of the filing, with five BDCs exiting their positions entirely before the most severe losses materialized.

Their findings led the researchers to conclude: “This project demonstrates that meaningful transparency in private credit markets can be achieved using publicly available regulatory disclosures, when paired with systematic data engineering and rigorous index construction. By leveraging loan-level SOI data from BDC filings, the project overcomes many limitations of traditional private credit benchmarks, including opacity, delayed reporting, and restricted access.”

Key Investor Takeaways