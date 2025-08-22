Here’s some examples. On April 8, Bridgeway’s US Small Value ETF closed at 16.84, today, just three and a half months later, it closed at 22.72, up 35%, and up 5.5% year to date.

Similarly, Dimensional’s International Small Value ETF DISV closed at 25.47 on 4/8 and closed today at 35.28, up almost 39%. The ytd return is now up almost 33%. That’s compared to Vanguard’s VOO (S&P 500) which is now up 9.7% ytd.

Have to feel bad for those investors who panicked and sold after the “liberation day rout,” and congratulate those who stayed the course, adhering to their long term plan. Patience and discipline are necessary ingredients for investment success, allowing investors to rebalance after periods of poor performance.