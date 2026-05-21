Software stocks have cratered. Value investors are sharpening their pencils. Before investors move in, one question matters most: Are these beaten-down names genuine bargains, or potential value traps?

Kai Wu, founder and CIO of Sparkline Capital, noted: “Corporate AI adoption is accelerating as firms begin realizing tangible returns on their AI investments. But disruption creates both winners and losers. The flipside of AI adoption is that many incumbents are now selling off due to fears that AI will disrupt their business models.”

While software stocks have historically commanded premium valuations, by the end of April they were trading at a roughly 10% discount to the market. Moreover, several well-known names were trading at forward P/E ratios about half the market’s.

In a new paper, Wu asks whether, based on historical patterns, the current AI-driven selloff is likely to create genuine bargains or simply new value traps. To answer that question, Wu built a systematic framework using a century of patent data and machine learning to identify disruption waves across history, from the internet and e-commerce to streaming, social media, cloud computing, and now AI. The main study covered the full universe of large- and mid-cap U.S. stocks from 1995 through April 30, 2026, but it was also stress-tested across global stocks, alternative valuation definitions, and multiple factor combinations.

The backdrop: a historic selloff

Over the past year, software stocks, once the darlings of growth investors, declined sharply even as the broader S&P 500 rallied. The driver has been widespread fear that AI coding agents like Claude Code and Codex can now build software so cheaply that traditional software businesses no longer have defensible moats. As a result, many storied enterprise software companies are now trading at price-to-earnings ratios roughly half the market average, a level that would usually look attractive. Firms such as Salesforce, Adobe, Workday, Atlassian, and GoDaddy have fallen 40% to 85% from their peaks.

Key Findings

1: Traditional value metrics fail in disruptions

The paper’s most provocative finding is that buying cheap stocks in technologically disrupted sectors, using classic metrics like price-to-earnings, price-to-book, or price-to-sales, has been a losing strategy for three decades. The traditional value factor, one of investing’s most studied signals, has worked reliably in sectors insulated from disruption, but has done real damage when applied to disrupted ones.

The chart shows that the traditional value factor worked well in insulated sectors, delivering consistent outperformance over the past 30 years. But it struggled in exposed sectors. Since 2010, the losses from applying value in exposed sectors more than offset the gains from applying it in insulated sectors, leading the net factor to draw down. “Value may not be dead – but it is being disrupted.”

The explanation is intuitive once you are aware of it. When disruption hits, stock prices collapse quickly. But revenues — the denominator in most valuation ratios — may take years to erode. This lag creates a persistent illusion of cheapness. Investors see a low P/E and buy, but what they have actually bought is a business in structural decline. Blockbuster, Borders, RadioShack, and McClatchy all looked like value opportunities at various points — right up until they filed for bankruptcy.

This pattern is not confined to a handful of anecdotes. Across every major wave of disruption since the mid-1990s, cheap-on-traditional-metrics stocks in exposed sectors have systematically underperformed. The finding holds globally, across multiple value definitions, and even when value is combined with quality or momentum filters.

2: Intangible moats are what matter

So, what separates the Walmarts and New York Times — which survived and thrived through disruption — from the Blockbusters and Borders that didn’t? Wu’s answer draws on economist David Teece’s 1986 paper, “Profiting from technological innovation: Implications for integration, collaboration, licensing and public policy” and his concept of “complementary assets”: the surrounding capabilities that determine whether a firm can profit from (or survive) a technological shift.

The core insight is that innovation itself often gets commoditized. What remains scarce are the complementary intangibles: the brand trust, customer relationships, proprietary data, ecosystems, and human capital needed to deploy and sell complex products.

The winners of past disruption waves adapted to technological threats and leaned into their unique advantages in brand, human capital, and network effects—they survived due to their intangible moats. Importantly, the original innovators often did not capture the value created by innovation. “The mythology of disruption – that fast-moving startups inevitably overtake lazy incumbents – is appealing but empirically unfounded. Success requires complementary assets, which often end up being even more important than the focal innovation itself.”

As applied to the current software selloff, the chart below shows how these intangible pillars vary across firms in the software sector, underscoring the wide dispersion in moat strength.

Wu noted: “These moats are widest in enterprise software, where products often serve as mission-critical systems of record, integrate deeply into customer workflows, and face onerous security and compliance requirements. Even before AI coding, customers had the option to build software in-house or switch to cheaper startups with more modern infrastructure – yet most did not. Rather than reinvent the wheel, they chose to outsource to trusted partners.”

Performance

Wu builds an “Intangible Value” factor that incorporates not just traditional tangible value but also key intangible assets, including the aforementioned pillars: intellectual property, brand equity, human capital, and network effects. He tests the performance of this factor in the same fashion as he did traditional value earlier, creating a long-short portfolios of cheap vs. expensive stocks, except in this case he uses intangible value rather than traditional value as a measure of cheapness.

Critically, intangible value as a factor has outperformed in both insulated and disruption-exposed sectors over 30 years — something traditional value has failed to do. And its edge is larger in disrupted sectors, in part because the dispersion between winners and losers is so much wider.

3: Disruption is not a death sentence —it’s a selective opportunity

One of the study’s more surprising findings is that “Disruption Scare Stocks” — technologically exposed stocks that have already fallen 30% or more — are not systematically doomed. Historically, these stocks have produced median forward returns similar to that of the broader market. They contain both Blockbuster-style value traps and New York Times-style survivors in roughly equal measure.

But the distribution of those returns is much wider. About 10% of these stocks double within a year; about 16% are cut in half. The interquartile range of outcomes is nearly twice that of the overall market. That makes disrupted sectors a rich environment for stock-picking, provided you have a framework that can separate survivors from traps.

Applied to today’s software selloff, Wu finds the same kind of dispersion. The average beaten-down software stock scores positively on intangible value — suggesting real opportunity. But the distribution has a long left tail of genuine value traps, including firms like Duolingo, which look cheap on traditional metrics but score poorly on intangible value. Meanwhile, a handful of names, including Salesforce, screen attractively on both complementary moats and AI adoption.

4: AI adoption is itself a survival signal

Paradoxically, software is also the sector most aggressively adopting AI. Wu tracked millions of corporate filings, job postings, patents, and employee profiles and found software firms hiring AI talent far faster than any other industry. That matters because firms actively integrating AI into their products are much better positioned than those sitting on their hands.

For the strongest survivors, AI may improve long-term margins by reducing the labor intensity of software development, historically one of the sector’s biggest cost centers. Early adopters with strong complementary moats represent the “sweet spot” of the current opportunity.

Sectors with significant AI exposure beyond software: IT Services; Semiconductors; Banks & Financials; Media; Entertainment; Healthcare; Telecom Services; Retailing; Professional Services; Industrials; and Consumer.

Investor Takeaways