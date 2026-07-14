Every night, a financial news pipeline quietly ingests nearly thousands of news articles tagged across the nine industry sectors and S&P 500. By morning, the analysis is in. Of those articles, roughly 10% “nuggets” carry something a portfolio manager might act on. The other 90% are “ore” — the rock you crush to find the metal and get rid of.

That striking ratio — about one actionable headline for every eleven — is the starting point for Tommi Johnsen’s and Svetlana Shasharina’s May 19, 2026 Substack column. But the real subject isn’t the ratio itself. It’s what happens when you ask an AI sentiment model to do the sorting, and whether the model knows gold from gravel.

What They Examined

Johnsen and Shasharina have been running a live financial news pipeline for several months. Each pipeline currently pulls 1000-4500 news articles for over 800 tickers and feeds them to two sentiment classifiers: FinBERT, the longstanding standard in financial NLP, and Claude, Anthropic’s large language model.

Both models read each headline and assigned one of three labels: positive, neutral, or negative. But here’s the catch — and the heart of the research. The two models do not share the same definition of “neutral.”

For FinBERT, neutral means the language of the headline carries no directional tone. Words like soars or plunges or crisis get a label; flat words like reports or announces do not. The judgment is about vocabulary and is ticker-agnostic.

Claude is a language model and is acting on a prompt which asks it to act as a portfolio manager deciding to act or not on a ticker of interest, based on the headline. The verdict is about the ticker-specific news itself, not how it’s phrased. A headline can be tonally flat and still contain real information — a specific number, a named analyst action, a concrete corporate decision. Claude detects that distinction really well, because at the beginning of this research its judgement was tested by the authors manually and the prompt was tweaked to maximally emulate human analysis.

The resulting pipeline was run multiple times and what they have found is a clean, sobering picture of where common automated sentiment analysis breaks down.

Key Findings

1: Most Financial News Is Not Actionable — By a Wide Margin

On an average day, out of 1,000-4,500 articles found for the tickers, Claude labels about 90% neutral and only 10% directional. The neutral majority pool, when you read it, isn’t garbage — it’s the normal substrate of financial media:

• Quote pages and options chain displays mistakenly routed as news

• Post-event recaps and analyst-question summaries that cover what already happened

• Wrong-ticker confusion, where a headline about one company gets routed to a similarly named ticker

• Multi-company sector features that name-check a dozen stocks without saying anything specific about any of them

• Vague analyst mentions with no figure and no direction

• Rating reiterations — “Barclays Maintains Overweight” — where nothing has changed

• Routine insider transactions at immaterial dollar amounts

None of this is bad journalism. It’s the normal texture of financial media. But it isn’t what moves stocks. In other words: if you’re treating every headline in a ticker’s feed as potentially informative, you’re spending nine times more attention than the signal justifies.

2: FinBERT Misses Real News Because the Language Is Flat

Among Claude’s 106 actionable articles, FinBERT labeled 44 of them — 41.5% — as neutral. It missed the signal on nearly half of the articles Claude correctly identified as directional. The culprits are headlines like these:

• “Cisco Lays Off 4,000 Employees In AI Overhaul”

• “Tesla raises prices of Model Y cars in the US for the first time in two years”

• “Oracle Named Top Pick as Oppenheimer Lifts Price Target”

• “BlackRock weighs investing billions in SpaceX IPO”

A person reading these immediately recognizes them as news. A 4,000-person layoff. A first price increase in two years. A top-pick designation with a stated target lift. Billions into a private-market IPO. These are the headlines that prompt morning phone calls.

FinBERT sees them and shrugs. The language of corporate announcements is tonally flat. “Reports Q1 beat” is informationally rich and emotionally bland. “Lays off 4,000 employees” reads as bureaucratic fact rather than alarm. FinBERT was trained on financial text, and financial headline writers — then as now — write in a dry, declarative register. The directional content lives in the proper nouns and the numbers, and FinBERT isn’t built to extract it.

3: FinBERT Also Halluccinates Direction Where None Exists

The reverse error is equally systematic. Among Claude’s 1,093 neutral articles, FinBERT assigned a directional label to roughly 193 of them (18%). These tend to be Seeking Alpha and Yahoo Finance opinion pieces with headlines like:

• “Comcast’s Rural Broadband Push And Ad Tech Shift Reshape Growth Story” (FinBERT: positive)

• “Carnival Valuation Check After FTSE Index Removal And Recent Share Price Weakness” (FinBERT: negative)

• “Evaluating Gilead Sciences Valuation After Q1 Beat Guidance Shift And New HIV Priority Review” (FinBERT: positive)

The pattern is consistent. These articles rehash known information, use evaluative vocabulary — reshape, push, shift, weakness — and arrive at a “valuation check” rather than a recommendation. There is no new event, no new number, no named-firm action.

FinBERT picks up on the charged vocabulary and assigns a label. The label is consistent with the mood of the headline. It is not predictive of anything that will happen to the stock tomorrow, because nothing happened today.

4: Both Errors Have the Same Root Cause

Johnsen and Shasharina’s diagnosis: FinBERT is reading words; Claude is reading events. On the misses, the events are real, but the language is bureaucratic. On the hallucinations, the language is loaded, but the events are absent.

Both failures flow from the same underlying shift: in contemporary financial media, tone and information have decoupled. Most directional news now arrives in flat language. Most non-directional news arrives in charged language. A model trained on the older correlation between how a sentence sounds and what it implies for a stock will be systematically wrong in both directions.

5: FinBERT Still Can Have a Constructive Role — as a First Filter

Using Claude is expensive and requires using Anthropic API over the Internet. To minimize its use, Johnsen and Shasharina leverage the fact that among Claude’s neutral articles, FinBERT also labels 90% neutral — an 82% agreement rate. FinBERT’s neutral calls are reliable. Its non-neutral calls are not.

This asymmetric error pattern suggests a natural workflow (the authors called it “hybrid”): use FinBERT’s neutral verdicts to triage the bulk of the feed cheaply, and route FinBERT’s non-neutral verdicts to a more careful reader — Claude or a human analyst — for a second pass. You capture most of the value of either model at a fraction of the cost of running the expensive model on everything. This team has built this kind of pipeline.

The Underexplored Question: Is Neutral Volume Itself Informative?

One of the most intellectually honest passages in the piece is a self-correction. Johnsen and Shasharina acknowledge that they have been treating the 90% neutral articles as a filter target — noise to be removed. But she flags three sub-questions her analysis hasn’t yet addressed:

• Do tickers generating high volumes of neutral coverage behave differently? Coverage volume tracks attention, and attention correlates with volatility and trading activity regardless of tone.

• Does a heavy neutral day predict a non-neutral day ahead? Commentary may cluster before catalysts. The “valuation check” and “what to watch” pieces may reflect analyst attention that resolves into action in subsequent days.

• Within the neutral pool, are there sub-types that carry signal? Second-pass classification of the neutral pool itself might reveal that some chatter is informative after all.

None of these questions are answered yet. They are the natural next research direction, and Johnsen and Shasarina name them explicitly. The honest framing matters: “neutral does not predict direction” is a narrower claim than “neutral is useless,” and the paper only makes the narrower one.