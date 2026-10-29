Every factor investor takes it on faith that the value, size, profitability, and investment factors are well-measured. Boone Bowles, Adam Reed, Matthew Ringgenberg, and Jacob Thornock, authors of the August 2026 study “Factor Time,” ask a question that challenges that assumption: what happens to these factors if you update them with fresher accounting data? Their findings have implications for how we interpret alpha, evaluate managers, and think about market efficiency.

What the Authors Examined

The standard Fama-French construction methodology forms factor portfolios once a year, at the end of June, using financial statements that are often many months old. This convention exists for a good reason — it guarantees the data was publicly available at the time — but it comes at a cost. Once a portfolio is formed in June, it doesn’t change again until the following June, even as new annual reports arrive throughout the year. By the time a stock’s assignment to a value, growth, or investment bucket is refreshed, the information behind it can be nearly a year stale.

The authors rebuilt the four non-market Fama-French factors — SMB, HML, RMW, and CMA — on a monthly basis instead of an annual one, incorporating each firm’s most recently filed annual statement as soon as it became available. This “Fresh” approach cut the average age of the accounting information underlying the factors from about 350 days to about 200 days. Their data sample spanned the period from July 1972 to December 2025.

Critically, the authors didn’t just ask whether Fresh factors are “better” than the traditional “Stale” ones. They isolated the return difference between the two — what they call the Update return — and tested two distinct possibilities for how it should be used:

Replacement: Fresh factors (or some blended combination of Stale and Update) simply become a better-measured substitute for Stale factors. Expansion: Stale and Update are separate, distinct sources of return that assets load on differently, meaning both should sit in the pricing model at once, each with its own exposure.

Key Findings