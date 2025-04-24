In my April 8 Substack post, I discussed how, during periods of heightened uncertainty, investors often fixate on negative outcomes and discount the potential for positive surprises. This tendency is rooted in risk aversion—a well-documented behavioral bias where the pain of losses outweighs the pleasure of equivalent gains. Such a focus on downside risks can lead to panicked selling and the abandonment of even the most carefully constructed investment plans.

A timely example can be seen in today’s headlines: U.S. equity markets have dropped sharply amid the uncertainty generated by the President’s tariff policies. Pessimists point out that trade negotiations are notoriously complex and protracted, often taking nine to eighteen months or longer, as they involve not just tariffs but also regulatory and other non-tariff barriers. If uncertainty persists for that long, risk premiums may rise further, potentially driving markets lower.

Investor sentiment is further complicated by political biases. For instance, those who lean Democratic may be more inclined to see negative scenarios as likely when their preferred party is not in power, amplifying their sense of risk and uncertainty.

While these risks are real and should not be dismissed, it’s essential to remember that markets are forward-looking. It’s entirely possible that the U.S. and its trading partners could announce preliminary agreements in principle, with details to be finalized over time. In such a scenario, proposed tariffs might be suspended, reducing uncertainty and risk premiums, which could help markets recover lost ground.

However, no one can predict the future with certainty. As always, investment plans must account for the possibility of adverse “left tail” events. Acknowledging these risks in advance helps investors prepare mentally and structurally for inevitable bear markets. By ensuring that portfolios are aligned with one’s true ability, willingness, and need to take risk, investors are more likely to stay disciplined and avoid panic-driven decisions when volatility strikes.

Recent research reinforces these points:

Loss aversion is a powerful force, often leading investors to overreact to negative news and underweight the potential for positive surprises.

Ambiguity shocks —periods when outcomes feel especially uncertain—cause many investors to reduce risk or exit the market entirely, even if only a small fraction actually panic-sell. These behaviors can exacerbate market swings.

Behavioral biases such as herding, anchoring, and recency bias further distort rational decision-making, especially during volatile times.

Investor Takeaways

Ultimately, the best defense against uncertainty is a robust, well-thought-out plan that anticipates both market ups and downs. By recognizing our psychological tendencies and preparing for a range of outcomes, we give ourselves the best chance to stay the course and achieve our long-term goals.

Larry Swedroe is the author or co-author of 18 books on investing, including his latest Enrich Your Future. He is also a consultant to RIAs as an educator on investment strategies.