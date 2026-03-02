Over the past decades, asset pricing research has identified an extensive array of stock return predictors and model-based strategies, many reporting substantial improvements in predictive performance. However, predictive accuracy alone does not guarantee investment success. While most studies that examine market frictions focus on trading costs, Álvaro Cartea, Mihai Cucuringu, Qi Jin and Jiexiu Zhu, authors of the November 2025 study “Bottom-up Capacity Constraints and the Limits of Anomaly Profitability,” focused on liquidity constraints—using a stock’s average daily volume (ADV) as a proxy for liquidity to analyze whether strong predictive signals actually translates into profitable trading strategies. Their findings reveal a stark disconnect between academic research on stock return anomalies and their real-world implementability.

What The Researchers Examined

The research team proposed a novel framework to evaluate trading strategies by measuring their implementable value in dollar terms rather than just percentage returns. They applied this approach to 128 well-documented stock return predictors (anomalies) and several machine learning models that combine these predictors. Their analysis included all common stocks publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange and Nasdaq and spanned the period 1993-2023.

The key innovation was adopting a “bottom-up” approach that estimates tradable dollar volume for each individual stock based on its liquidity constraints, specifically using average daily volume as a proxy for how much capital can realistically be deployed.

The researchers evaluated strategies across two periods:

• In-sample (IS): The original time period used in academic studies that first documented each anomaly.

• Out-of-sample (OOS): The period following initial publication.

Key Findings: A Reality Check For Quantitative Strategies

