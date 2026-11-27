Giovanni Bruno, Mikheil Esakia, and Felix Goltz of Scientific Beta, authors of the September 2026 paper “AI-Q-Factors: Bringing Economic Discipline to High-Dimensional Asset Pricing,” tackle a problem that anyone who has followed the factor-investing literature will recognize immediately: there are dozens of ways to measure “profitability” and “investment,” the two forces at the heart of the Q-factor model, and the empirical literature has spent two decades arguing about which single measure is best. The authors argue that this entire debate is the wrong one to have.

What the authors examined

The Q-factor model, developed by Hou, Xue, and Zhang, rests on the economically intuitive idea that firms with high expected profitability and low investment should earn higher expected returns, because rational firms invest until the marginal cost of investing equals the marginal benefit of the profits that investment generates. That’s clean theory. The trouble has always been measurement. Is profitability better captured by gross profits, operating profits, cash-based profits, or return on equity? Is investment better captured by asset growth, capital expenditure growth, or changes in working capital? Researchers have proposed dozens of candidates, each tested and refined in-sample, with the “winning” definition then written into a workhorse model.

The authors point out two problems with this approach. First, picking the best-performing proxy after testing many alternatives introduces look-ahead bias: you’re rewarding whichever definition happened to fit the historical data best, which will not necessarily be the definition that works going forward. Second, and more fundamentally, profitability and investment aren’t directly observable. Every accounting-based proxy is an imperfect measurement of an underlying economic concept, contaminated by its own idiosyncratic noise. Choosing just one proxy and discarding the rest throws away information rather than using it.

Their solution — the “AI-Q-factor” model, which the authors describe as reconciling the interpretability of standard asset pricing models with the flexibility of machine learning — is to stop picking a winner. Instead, they draw on 39 different profitability and investment characteristics from the Global Factor Data of Jensen, Kelly, and Pedersen (17 profitability proxies, 22 investment proxies) and let a machine-learning-style regularization technique (based on Kozak, Nagel, and Santosh’s “shrinking the cross-section” framework, 2020) decide how to combine them into a single portfolio. Critically, they don’t let the model run wild: they impose the same economic discipline as the original Q-theory, requiring the combined portfolio to load positively on profitability signals and negatively on investment signals. Machine learning is used purely to improve measurement of the two economic forces the theory says should matter — not to go hunting for new, nontheoretical predictors the way many “factor zoo” machine-learning models do.

Key findings