It is well documented that portfolios behave differently during recessions versus expansions, or during high inflation versus low inflation periods (for example, see here and here). Eric Bouyé and Jérôme Teiletche, authors of the October 2025 study “Regime-Based Strategic Asset Allocation,” published in 2025 Issue 4 of the Financial Analysts Journal, sought to answer the question: How should an investor integrate the notion of regimes into asset allocation?

What the Authors Examined

Most existing research on regime-based investing focuses on tactical asset allocation—actively shifting portfolios as regimes change (see my Alpha Architect article of May 2, 2025 here). Bouyé and Teiletche took a different approach: How can investors build better strategic (long-term) portfolios by acknowledging that regimes exist, even without trying to predict when they’ll occur? They studied this question using four economic regimes defined by combinations of growth and inflation conditions:

Goldilocks: High growth, low inflation—the steady state.

Overheating: High growth, high inflation (above 5%).

Stagflation: Low growth (NBER recessions), high inflation.

Downturn: Low growth, low inflation.

Economic Regimes (Growth and Inflation Combined)

Using more than 50 years of U.S. data (1973-2023) across seven major asset classes—stocks, government bonds, corporate bonds, inflation-linked bonds (TIPS), REITs, gold, and commodities—they developed both analytical frameworks and practical portfolio construction methods.

Key Findings