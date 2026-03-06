The Hidden Vulnerability in Systematic Investing

Systematic investment strategies have transformed modern portfolio management. Factor models, algorithmic trading, and rules-based approaches now dominate capital allocation across asset classes. But there’s a problem lurking beneath those impressive long-term Sharpe ratios: strategies that work brilliantly today might quietly lose their edge tomorrow.

In a groundbreaking 2026 study, “Measuring Strategy-Decay Risk: Minimum Regime Performance and the Durability of Systematic Investing,” published in The Journal of Portfolio Management (Volume 52, Issue 3), researchers Nolan Alexander and Frank Fabozzi introduce a novel framework for measuring what they call “strategy-decay risk”—the progressive erosion of a strategy’s effectiveness as market conditions evolve. Their innovation? A metric called Minimum Regime Performance (MRP) that captures how robust investment strategies really are when the environment shifts.

What the Researchers Examined

Alexander and Fabozzi recognized a fundamental flaw in how we evaluate investment strategies. Traditional performance metrics like the Sharpe ratio tell us how well a strategy has performed on average across its entire history. But they mask a critical vulnerability: what happens when market regimes change?

The researchers applied their MRP framework to a comprehensive set of well-established factor strategies—including value, momentum, quality, profitability, and others—using data from 1980 to 2023. For each strategy, they divided the historical return series into distinct market regimes and calculated the risk-adjusted performance within each period. The MRP is simply the worst Sharpe ratio (risk-adjusted performance) observed across all these regimes.

Think of it this way: if a strategy delivered Sharpe ratios of 0.8, 0.6, and -0.2 across three different market environments, its MRP would be -0.2. This minimum value serves as a lower bound on the strategy’s durability—a stress test of its robustness when conditions turn unfavorable.

Key Findings: The Decay-Risk Frontier

The results revealed several striking patterns that should give systematic investor pause:

1. High efficiency doesn’t guarantee durability

Some strategies with the highest average Sharpe ratios showed the steepest declines when evaluated through the MRP lens. The debt issuance factor, for instance, had a full-sample Sharpe ratio of 1.14 but an MRP of just -0.05. The investment factor was even more dramatic: a respectable 0.45 Sharpe ratio masked an MRP of -1.01.

2. A clear trade-off exists between performance and resilience

The researchers identified what they call a “decay-risk frontier”—analogous to the classic efficient frontier but measuring the relationship between average efficiency and temporal durability. Strategies cluster along this frontier, forcing investors to choose between higher expected returns and greater robustness across regimes.

3. Quality stands out for its resilience

Portfolios that overweighted strategies with higher MRPs tended to experience smaller drawdowns during regime transitions and greater persistence in realized performance. Among all factors examined, quality was the only one to maintain a positive MRP (0.06), with a respectable full-sample Sharpe ratio of 0.65. This suggests quality-based strategies demonstrate unusual persistence across different market environments.

4. Strategy decay is pervasive but varies significantly

Every factor examined showed some degree of regime sensitivity. However, the magnitude varied dramatically. Crowd-sensitive signals like momentum and strategies vulnerable to structural market changes showed the most pronounced vulnerability.

5. MRP captures a distinct dimension of risk

The research demonstrated that MRP is only weakly correlated with traditional risk metrics like maximum drawdown or rolling Sharpe volatility. This confirms it measures something fundamentally different: not the variability of outcomes, but the degradation of the process itself.

Their findings led Alexander and Fabozzi to conclude: “These results demonstrate that the MRP framework captures a persistent and economically meaningful dimension of fragility. Across specifications, the strategies identified earlier as structurally vulnerable, such as investment and size, retain low MRPs, while defensive styles such as quality and accruals remain durable. This stability supports the interpretation of MRP as a genuine measure of strategy-decay risk rather than a statistical artifact of regime definition or sample selection.”

Key Investor Takeaways