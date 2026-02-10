New research reveals that style investing—the tendency of investors to chase recently hot investment styles—plays a crucial role in IPO markets, with important implications for anyone investing in newly public companies. That red-hot IPO in the hottest sector of the moment? It might be the worst investment you can make.

What the Research Examined

Samar Ashour and Grace Qing Hao, authors of the December 2025 study “Style Investing, Style Timing, and IPO Return Predictability,” analyzed nearly 9,000 U.S. IPOs from 1975 to 2022, to investigate whether investment style performance affects IPO pricing and aftermarket returns. They excluded stocks below $5 at the time of portfolio formation and those in the lowest size decile (based on NYSE size breakpoints) to ensure that their results were not driven by highly illiquid, small stocks. They categorized IPOs into 25 different “styles” based on company size and book-to-market ratios (growth versus value), then tracked how the recent performance of each style influenced IPO outcomes.

The researchers tested three main questions:

Does the recent performance of an investment style predict how much an IPO will “pop” on its first day of trading (underpricing)? Do companies strategically time their IPOs to coincide with periods when their style is performing well? Can style returns predict post-IPO stock performance?

The answers they found have significant implications for IPO investors.

The Key Findings

Finding #1: Hot Styles Drive Massive First-Day Pops

The research uncovered a striking pattern: Style returns in the IPO month were positively associated with 12-month pre-IPO style returns, suggesting a continuation of style momentum into the IPO month. IPOs associated with recently high-performing styles experienced significantly greater underpricing—when a company’s investment style had strong returns in the 12 months before going public, its stock jumped much more on the first trading day.

The magnitude was remarkable. IPOs in the top quartile of pre-IPO style returns showed average first-day gains of 41%, compared to just 7% for those in the bottom quartile—a difference of 34 percentage points. The statistical analysis revealed that a one-standard-deviation increase in pre-IPO style returns predicted a 6.7% increase in underpricing, accounting for about 36% of the average underpricing in the sample. This suggests that investors extrapolate recent style success to newly public companies, creating excess demand that drives up first-day prices beyond what fundamentals alone would justify.

Finding #2: Companies Time IPOs to Ride Hot Styles

The research confirmed what the authors call “style timing”—companies are more likely to go public, and do so faster, when their associated investment style is performing well. This represents a more nuanced version of market timing, operating at the style level rather than just responding to overall market conditions.

When style returns were strong, the IPO pipeline accelerated with companies reducing their registration period by approximately 2.5 to 3 days for each standard deviation increase in style returns. More IPOs also occurred during hot style periods, with firms apparently rushing to capitalize on heightened investor enthusiasm before momentum faded.

Finding #3: Post-IPO Reversals Are Swift and Substantial

Perhaps most important for investors: the style momentum that drives first-day pops reverses sharply within the first year. IPOs associated with the hottest styles subsequently delivered the worst returns. Comparing the highest and lowest style-return quartiles, the researchers found differences in style-adjusted returns of:

11% after three months

28% after six months

63% after twelve months

All these differences were statistically significant and economically meaningful. The regression analysis showed that a one-standard-deviation increase in IPO-month style returns predicted a 4.64% decline in returns over the next three months (8.4 times the average). These reversals held even after controlling for factors like venture capital backing, underwriter reputation, firm size, and other traditional IPO determinants. In other words, the higher the first-day pop driven by style momentum, the worse the subsequent performance.

Importantly, the researchers found that this predictive power faded beyond the first year, suggesting the style-driven mispricing gets corrected relatively quickly once trading constraints ease and short sellers can act.

Their findings led Ashour and Hao to conclude: “The evidence suggests that style investing influences market pricing from the moment a firm goes public.”

What This Means for Investors