The central and unfinished task of absolute pricing is to understand and measure the sources of aggregate or macroeconomic risk that drive asset prices.—John Cochrane

Imagine walking into a zoo filled with hundreds of mysterious creatures—each one promising extraordinary rewards but defying conventional explanation. Welcome to finance’s “anomaly zoo,” where researchers have catalogued over 400 market patterns that seemingly predict stock returns yet challenge our understanding of efficient markets. A groundbreaking August 2025 study by Michael O’Doherty, Feifei Wang, and Sterling Yan, entitled “On the Macroeconomic Foundations of the Anomaly Zoo“, investigated why so many cross-sectional return anomalies exist in financial markets and what underlies their persistence or dissipation over time. Their work aims to bridge the gap between the vast “anomaly zoo”—the hundreds of purportedly profitable asset-pricing anomalies—and their potential macroeconomic roots.

Decoding the Anomaly Zoo

The anomaly zoo represents one of finance’s greatest puzzles. These are market patterns—for example , the momentum premium—that appear to generate abnormal returns but can’t be explained by traditional risk factors or efficient market theory.

Classic finance theory suggests that expected returns should vary based on how assets perform during economic downturns. Assets that suffer during bad times should offer higher risk premiums to compensate investors. Yet hundreds of documented anomalies seem divorced from this macroeconomic reality, leading to heated debates about whether they represent:

True market inefficiencies ripe for exploitation.

Statistical flukes from extensive data mining.

Hidden risk premiums for bearing systematic economic risks.

Behavioral biases that markets eventually correct.

A Fresh Macroeconomic Lens

Rather than examining anomalies in isolation, the researchers took an unprecedented macroeconomic approach. They analyzed 190 macroeconomic variables from the Federal Reserve Economic Data (FRED) databases, spanning 1970-2023, and organized them into 10 comprehensive categories:

The Macro Categories:

NIPA (National Income and Product Accounts): 22 variables

Industrial Production : 16 variables

Employment and Unemployment : 49 variables

Housing :1 1 variables

Inventories, Orders, and Sales : 7 variables

Prices : 46 variables

Earnings and Productivity :11 variables

Money and Credit : 14 variables

Consumer Sentiment : 1 variable

Non-household Balance Sheets: 13 variables

Their goal was to determine which anomalies truly reflect compensation for macroeconomic risk versus those that are statistical accidents or behavioral phenomena. To accomplish their mission they assessed:

Whether macro factors are priced.

How much they can account for in the cross-section of anomaly returns.

Which macro environments give rise to stronger or weaker anomaly effects.

Key Findings

