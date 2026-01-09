Larry’s Substack

Larry Swedroe
Annapolis, thanks for sharing. First I like Elm's work. Second, the approach in the article is basically the approach I have used and what led me to move to all small value in 2000 when TIPS yields were very high and the CAPE was very high but small value valuations were about historical average.

I always recommend investors compare equity expected return to TIPS, which is the true risk free investment for US investors, not tbills (which have some inflation risk, though not that much).

Best wishes

Larry

Larry Swedroe
thanks, appreciate the comments and like you I read Hussman's musings to try and learn from the information while understanding that while valuations provide lots of information on expected future long term returns they literally are uncorrelated with near term returns and thus should not be used for timing, but to set long term capital return assumptions that help you decide on long term portfolio design

Best wishes

Larry

