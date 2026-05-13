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Don Cody's avatar
Don Cody
11h

Larry, this framework is long overdue. The active/passive binary has been a blunt instrument for years, and conflating systematic factor strategies with discretionary stock-picking has done real damage to how advisors evaluate and communicate the investment process. Anchoring on Fama's definition — individual stock selection and/or market timing — is the right scalpel. For our part, we brought a concentrated equal-weight thesis to Bloomberg and jointly developed an index around it — so when we say our strategy meets all four of your systematic criteria, the rules aren't ours alone. The most common objection we still encounter is "that sounds active." The vocabulary problem is real, and it costs investors.

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Aaron Woofter's avatar
Aaron Woofter
24m

Removing systematic funds / ETFs from the active side of the SPIVA dataset would make the systematic side destroy the active side so badly that SPIVA might not be necessary for very long.

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