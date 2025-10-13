The rise of generative artificial intelligence has transformed countless industries, but its impact on financial markets has remained largely invisible—until now. The August 2025 study “Does Generative AI Facilitate Investor Trading? Early Evidence from ChatGPT Outages“ by Qiang Cheng, Pengkai Lin, and Yue Zhao

offers the first empirical evidence of just how dependent investors have become on AI tools like ChatGPT for their trading activities.

What the Researchers Examined

Instead of trying to directly measure AI usage among investors, the researchers used ChatGPT service disruptions as a natural experiment—by analyzing stock trading volumes during ChatGPT outages and comparing them to normal periods, they could quantify the real-world impact of generative AI on investor behavior. They identified eight major outage events that occurred during trading hours between February and August 2023. These outages range from 18 minutes to four hours in duration, with an average of 119 minutes. The study focused specifically on how these outages affected:

Overall stock trading volumes

Trading activity for companies with recent corporate news

The relationship between AI availability and market information processing

The research uncovered compelling evidence that investors have integrated ChatGPT into their trading activities.

Key Findings