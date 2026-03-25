Investment portfolios face an unavoidable challenge: severe drawdowns. The classic 60% stocks, 40% bonds portfolio has delivered impressive long-term returns of about 7% annually over two centuries. But that journey hasn’t been smooth—the worst drawdown saw losses of over 71%.

Guido Baltussen, Martin Martens, and Lodewijk van der Linden, authors of the November 2025 study, “The Best Defensive Strategies: Two Centuries of Evidence,” examined more than 220 years (1800-2021) of defensive investment strategies to answer a crucial question: what actually works globally to protect 60% stock/40% bond portfolios when markets turn ugly?

What They Examined

The researchers compiled the deepest dataset ever used to study protective strategies, spanning from 1800 to 2021. This extended sample is important because it captures far more market crises than typical studies. Where previous research might analyze 2-3 major drawdowns, this study examined 8 instances where the 60/40 portfolio lost more than 20%, along with hundreds of smaller downturns.

They tested a wide range of defensive strategies that investors commonly use or consider:

Traditional defensive equity factors : Low-risk stocks, quality companies, and value stocks

Gold : The classic safe-haven asset

Trend-following strategies : Following market momentum across stocks, bonds, currencies, and commodities

Treasury bonds : Government bonds as a hedge

Put options : Insurance contracts on equity indices

Defensive Absolute Return (DAR): A newer approach that combines factors based on their historical correlation with the 60/40 portfolio

The study evaluated these strategies not just during the worst market crashes, but across various economic scenarios including recessions, periods of high inflation, deflation, and even historical episodes like the Gold Standard era and World War I. However, it is important to note that the authors did not consider the impact of transaction costs, which can be important with high turnover strategies like trend following.

Key Findings

The Winners: DAR and Trend-Following

Two strategies emerged as clear winners for downside protection:

1. Defensive Absolute Return (DAR), particularly an enhanced version called DAR4020, proved most effective. This strategy works by:

Going long on investment factors that historically have negative correlations with the 60/40 portfolio

Going short on factors with positive correlations

The “4020” version allocates 40% long and 20% short, capturing factor returns while maintaining defensive properties

DAR4020 delivered an average return of 1.0% per month during the worst 10% of market months and was effective 68% of the time. Crucially, it provided immediate protection when markets turned—it didn’t require time to “get into position.”

2. Trend-following Strategies. While they initially performed poorly at the start of drawdowns, they performed well, returning 0.5% per month on average during the worst market periods and was effective 58% of the time. These strategies worked across multiple asset classes (stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies) by simply following 12-month price trends.

The Disappointing Players

Gold failed to deliver as a defensive strategy over the full sample. Despite its reputation as a safe haven, gold actually had negative returns of -0.4% per month during the worst 60/40 periods. While it performed well during specific modern crises like the 2008 financial crisis, the long-term evidence doesn’t support its defensive reputation.

Put options are expensive. While they do provide protection during severe drawdowns, they come with a substantial cost—negative returns of -2.5% annually in the period studied. The researchers noted this makes them “prohibitively costly” for ongoing portfolio protection.

Treasury bonds proved unreliable, with negative cumulative returns of -3.5% over cash during the 12 largest equity drawdowns since 1800. Their effectiveness varied too much depending on whether stock-bond correlations were positive or negative.

Traditional Equity Factors Work

Low-risk stocks, quality companies, and value stocks (based on dividend yield) all provided meaningful downside protection. These factors consistently delivered positive returns during market stress, though they were generally outperformed by DAR4020 and trend-following.

The Power of Combination

One of the study’s most practical findings is that DAR4020 and trend-following work best together because they complement each other:

DAR4020 provides immediate protection at the start of a downturn (it already runs at a negative beta to the market)

Trend-following needs time to adjust positions but performs well throughout extended downturns and in positive market environments

During sharp, short crashes like COVID-19 in early 2020, DAR4020 shined with a +5.0% return while the 60/40 portfolio lost -12.4%. Trend-following struggled with a -1.1% return because the downturn was too quick for it to reposition.

A 50/50 combination of both strategies reduced the eight largest 60/40 drawdowns from an average loss of -37.6% to just -15.1%—a dramatic improvement.

Key Takeaways for Investors