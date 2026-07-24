For decades, the Cyclically Adjusted Price-Earnings (CAPE) ratio—pioneered by Nobel laureate Robert Shiller—has been the gold standard for evaluating equity market valuations. The logic behind it is elegant and intuitive: by smoothing out earnings over a rolling 10-year period, it filters out the noise of the business cycle to tell us whether stocks are cheap or expensive relative to history.

When CAPE is high, future long-term returns are expected to be low; when it’s low, future returns should be robust.

But since the early 1990s, and particularly after the Global Financial Crisis, CAPE has increasingly looked like the metric that cried wolf. It persistently signaled extreme overvaluation, warning investors to stay away while equity prices stubbornly marched higher.

Did market physics break, or was the metric itself flawed?

Federal Reserve Board economist Dino Palazzo, author of the June 2026 paper “The CAPE That Cried Wolf,” provides a compelling answer. The problem isn’t with the concept of valuation-based mean reversion—it is with how we measure reported earnings.

What the Researcher Examined

Palazzo investigated why the traditional CAPE ratio experienced a massive structural break around January 1995, jumping from a historical mean of roughly 15 to a persistent post-break mean of over 28.

Specifically, he looked at how regulatory accounting changes interacting with the modern shift toward an intangible-capital economy have systematically distorted reported GAAP earnings. He focused on two major accounting rules:

FASB Statement No. 2 (1974): This rule mandates that companies immediately expense Research & Development (R&D) in the year it occurs, rather than capitalizing it as an investment. As the S&P 500 shifted heavily toward tech and healthcare, immediately deducting massive R&D bills artificially depressed reported corporate earnings.

SFAS 121 (1995): This rule changed how asset impairments and restructuring charges (special items) are recognized, encouraging larger and more frequent write-downs. This introduced immense transitory volatility into earnings, especially during downturns, which heavily contaminated CAPE’s 10-year rolling average.

To see if fixing these distortions mattered, Palazzo constructed CAPE-H (Historically-comparable CAPE). This adjusted metric treats R&D as a long-term investment rather than an immediate expense and strips out volatile special items to restore historical apples-to-apples comparability.

Key Findings

Palazzo’s findings offer a sigh of relief for disciplined, valuation-driven investors. Market mean reversion is not dead; it was just masked by bad data.

1. The “Permanently Elevated” Market is an Illusion

Traditional CAPE suggests that equity valuations entered a permanent, unprecedented high regime after 1992. CAPE-H refutes this. By correcting the earnings denominator, CAPE-H shows that the current high-valuation cycle (2013–2025) is one of four tech-driven cycles over the last 145 years. In fact, it is shorter than both the “industrial trusts” era (1885–1907) and the computing revolution (1958–1973).

2. Out-of-Sample Predictability is Fully Restored

In academic circles, the ultimate test of a metric is its “out-of-sample” performance—can it predict future returns in real-time? Traditional CAPE failed miserably over the last few decades, yielding a deeply negative out-of-sample —it performed worse than a simple historical average.

CAPE-H reverses this failure:

At a 5-year horizon, CAPE-H achieves a robust 18.27% out-of-sample for capital gains (price appreciation).

R&D adjustments drove the vast majority (roughly 70%) of this forecasting improvement, while removing special items accounted for the rest.

3. Price Responds, Not Dividends

Palazzo confirmed a core tenet of modern financial theory: valuation ratios predict future returns entirely through price corrections, not dividend growth. Dividend growth remained completely unpredictable under both measures, meaning high valuations compress future returns via price adjustments.

4. Tail Risk Signals are Sharper

When CAPE-H is highly elevated, it accurately forecasts a higher probability of near-to-medium-term market corrections (bottom 25% of returns) and extreme crashes (bottom 10% of returns), consistent with heightened market fragility at elevated valuations.

5. CAPE-H Exhibits Horizon-dependent Tail Prediction Performance

At one- and three-year horizons, CAPE-H predicts both market corrections and extreme crashes, consistent with elevated valuations increasing near-term market fragility. At the five-year horizon, correction predictability strengthens further, while crash predictability weakens, reflecting the distinction between gradual valuation normalization and discrete adverse shocks whose timing remains inherently unpredictable.

6. Elevated CAPE-H and Investment Sector Productivity

Valuation cycles identified by CAPE-H are not merely statistical patterns. They correspond to economically meaningful episodes. Periods of elevated CAPE-H are systematically followed by stronger growth in investment sector total factor productivity, indicating that these high-valuation states are associated with subsequent technological improvements embodied in capital formation—linking valuation dynamics to the timing and diffusion of technological change.

His findings led Palazzo to conclude: “CAPE-H reestablishes predictability in excess returns, consistent with valuation-based mean reversion, by restoring the link between valuations and subsequent price appreciation.”

Key Investor Takeaways