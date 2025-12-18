The recent turbulence in Big Tech stocks has raised a critical question for investors: Does heavy capital spending today translate into superior returns tomorrow? Verdad Capital’s Brian Chingono challenges conventional wisdom and reveals a surprising disconnect between investment intensity and shareholder returns in his Dece

mber 2025 paper.

Chingono analyzed nearly three decades of U.S. stock market data from June 1997 to June 2025, examining thousands of companies through the lens of two key metrics:

Free Cash Flow Yield : How much cash a company generates relative to its market value after accounting for capital expenditures.

Capital Expenditure Intensity: The proportion of operating cash flow that companies reinvest into their businesses.

The research specifically investigated whether companies with high free cash flow yields—those that invest less aggressively—might be underinvesting in their future, and conversely, whether heavy capital spenders deliver superior returns to compensate for their heavy reinvestment.

The Key Findings: A Tale of Two Metrics

The results reveal a striking paradox in how capital spending affects growth versus returns.

Capital Spending Delivers Growth, But Not Returns

Companies that spend the most on capital expenditures do indeed generate robust earnings growth, achieving 5.2% annualized EBIT growth over three-year periods. Meanwhile, firms with the highest free cash flow yields show more modest growth of just 1.6% annualized.

However, when it comes to actual investor returns, the picture flips entirely. High free cash flow yield emerged as a strong predictor of forward returns across one, two, three, and four-year investment horizons. Capital expenditure intensity, despite driving higher earnings growth, proved to be a much weaker predictor of returns. In fact, the research found mild evidence that the highest capital spenders actually delivered lower returns to shareholders.

The Return on Assets Connection

The missing piece of the puzzle lies in asset productivity. Companies with higher capital expenditure intensity consistently show lower Return on Assets (ROA), whether measured as Gross Profit to Assets or EBIT to Assets. Conversely, firms with higher free cash flow yields demonstrate superior ROA.

The data suggests that while heavy capital spenders grow their earnings, they’re doing so by building less productive asset bases.

Investor Takeaways