Currency forecasting has a well-earned reputation as one of the hardest games in finance. Yet every few years a currency story becomes so compelling, and so consensus, that investors forget how weak the track record of currency forecasting really is. Today it’s the Japanese yen.

A recent piece from the research team at Verdad Capital, “The Yen Panic,” makes a compelling case that the bearish consensus on the yen has gotten ahead of the facts—and that the setup today looks very different from the one that produced the yen’s decline in the first place. It’s worth walking through their argument because it’s a good illustration of a broader lesson: a good explanation for what already happened is not the same thing as a good forecast for what happens next.

The bear case, and why it’s compelling

The yen has fallen dramatically since 2019, from roughly ¥105–110 per dollar to around ¥160 at its recent low—its weakest level in nearly four decades. The proximate cause is straightforward: Japan held interest rates far below US levels throughout this period, and the resulting rate differential made the yen an attractive currency to borrow and sell short.

As the yen kept falling, the bearish narrative kept getting more entrenched. Speculative short positioning in yen futures reached its highest level since 2007 this summer. Prominent currency strategists have argued that Japan’s policy of capping bond yields effectively converted a debt problem into a currency problem, with one prominent commentator, Robin Brooks, going so far as to describe Japan as being in a de facto debt crisis already. Brooks’ narrative fits the data of the last five years perfectly. That, the Verdad authors argue, is exactly the problem.

Hindcasting versus forecasting

The authors make an important distinction: an explanation for a trend and a forecast for its continuation are two different things, and markets routinely mistake one for the other. The question that matters for an investor isn’t whether the reasons behind the yen’s decline were real—they were—but whether those reasons are still surprising to the market and, most importantly, whether they’re already priced in.

This is really a question about efficient markets. If everyone already knows Japan has a debt problem, if everyone already knows the interest rate differential is large, then none of that is a valid basis for a bet against the yen today. The bet only works if you believe the market is somehow still underestimating something that has been front-page financial news for years.

What the currency valuation data show

To get at the pricing question, the authors turn to real effective exchange rates (REERs), which adjust nominal exchange rates for inflation and trade-pattern differences across countries—a more apples-to-apples comparison than a raw currency quote. On this measure, the yen is one of the cheapest major currencies in the world, trading around 65 relative to a 2020 baseline of 100.

Six years ago, at roughly ¥100 per dollar, a Japanese worker earning ¥10 million had wages worth $100,000. At ¥160 per dollar, that same salary converts to just $62,500. Japanese wages, goods, real estate, and productive capacity have all become dramatically cheaper in dollar terms—a real, and quite large, valuation adjustment that has already occurred.

Signs the cycle may be turning

The authors then lay out several reasons to think the bearish extreme may already be behind us:

Coordinated intervention. In July, the US and Japan jointly bought yen for the first time since 2011, moving the currency from roughly ¥164 to ¥155 against the dollar. The authors cite academic research showing coordinated central bank intervention has historically been meaningfully more effective than unilateral intervention.

Policy alignment. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has said publicly that intervention alone won’t be sufficient without supporting policy—implying the willingness to follow through.

Rising rates. The Bank of Japan has moved its policy rate from negative territory in early 2024 to 1% today, with markets assigning a high probability to a further hike in September.

Put together, shorting the yen today means betting against a historically cheap currency at a moment when both governments are actively signaling they want it stronger and the BoJ is raising rates to back that signal up. That’s a meaningfully different risk-reward than shorting the yen in the earlier years of this cycle, when Japanese rates were pinned below zero and there was no policy pushback at all.

The debt problem, reconsidered

The most interesting part of the piece, to me, is its treatment of Japan’s government debt—the core pillar of the bear case. Japan’s gross government debt exceeds 230% of GDP, the highest of any major developed economy, and it’s the number cited most often as evidence the BoJ can’t raise rates without triggering a crisis.

But as the authors point out (building on earlier work by Stanford’s Hanno Lustig and coauthors), gross debt tells you about one side of a balance sheet while ignoring the other. Japan’s consolidated public sector—government plus central bank plus public pension funds—held financial assets worth 171% of GDP in 2025, more than half of it in equities and foreign securities. Net that against the liabilities, and Japan’s net consolidated liabilities fall to roughly 65% of GDP, down from 117% in 2012.

That reframes the entire picture. Rather than a government drowning in debt, this looks more like a leveraged sovereign wealth fund: the state borrows cheaply and holds risky assets, with the Japanese public sector owning domestic equities worth about 41% of GDP directly, plus another 14% through public pension funds and 13% through the Bank of Japan’s own holdings.

This is a good reminder for anyone doing macro analysis: headline debt-to-GDP ratios, while easy to cite, can be seriously misleading when a government also holds a large asset portfolio. The net position is the one that matters for solvency, and it looks nothing like the picture painted by the gross figure alone.

Why this matters for corporate governance—and for equity investors

The authors draw an interesting connection to something they’ve written about before: Japan’s multi-year corporate-governance push, in which the Tokyo Stock Exchange has pressured companies trading below book value to raise returns on capital, unwind cross-shareholdings, and return more cash to shareholders via dividends and buybacks.

That reform effort is usually framed purely as governance policy. But when the government itself owns roughly 41% of GDP in domestic equities, higher share prices are also fiscal policy—they directly strengthen the sovereign balance sheet. That creates an alignment of interests between Tokyo’s policymakers and outside equity investors that doesn’t typically exist in other markets.

Investor takeaways