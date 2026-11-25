Investors who find themselves holding a large, highly appreciated position in a single stock face a genuine dilemma. Keep the stock, and you’re exposed to the kind of idiosyncratic risk that can permanently impair wealth. Sell it, and you write a large check to the IRS. Faced with that choice, many investors do nothing—accepting the risk of a catastrophic loss rather than the certainty of a tax bill.

Paul Bouchey, Ramesh Poola and Mahesh Pritamani, authors of the study “The Concentrated Stock Conundrum,” published in the Fall 2026 issue of The Journal of Wealth Management, take a rigorous, simulation-based look at this problem. The authors evaluate the main strategies advisors use to help clients diversify out of concentrated positions and compare their after-tax outcomes using Monte Carlo modeling. The results offer some useful, evidence-based guidance for anyone sitting on a low-basis stock—or advising someone who is.

Why Concentration Is a Real Risk, Not Just a Behavioral Quirk

You can read the rest of my Wealth Management article here.