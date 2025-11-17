Yesterday my Substack column dove into a question I’ve been getting frequently, the apparent paradox between the robust GDP growth in recent quarters and the persistent weakness in labor markets. Another question I’ve been fielding frequently concerns another paradox: While the economy continues to grow at a healthy pace, consumer confidence remains stubbornly low.

And the University of Michigan survey of consumer sentiment has continued to fall. At 50.3 it is just above the lowest level (June 2022 at 50.0) since the survey began more than 70 years ago. During the Great Financial Crisis, consumer sentiment hit a low of 55.3 in November 2008.

This divergence between sentiment and fundamentals signals an unease about the sustainability of current conditions.

Beneath the surface of steady GDP growth and resilient employment figures, 11 significant risks are developing that warrant consideration.

Eleven Risks on the Horizon