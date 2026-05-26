The Curious Case of the Declared “Dead” Factors (Part II)

Ignoring the premature declaration of the death of factor investing, AQR’s Alternative Style (factor) Premium Fund QSPRX returned 18.9% annualized from 2021-2025.

My Substack column of May 22, 2026 examined the curious case of “dead” factors and showed that factor investing was alive and well. In fact, it had delivered premiums that were larger than historical averages since the end of the third quarter of 2020 in both U.S. and international markets.

The fact that small-cap value stocks have outperformed over the past 5.5 years likely surprised many investors. The prevailing narrative had been that value had underperformed for more than a decade, small caps had disappointed, and structural changes in markets had rendered traditional factors obsolete.

Beyond size and value, several other well-established factors—momentum, carry, and profitability/quality also meet the rigorous criteria Andrew Berkin and I laid out in “Your Complete Guide to Factor-Based Investing.” We also showed that these factors earned premiums not only in equities, but also in bonds, commodities, and currencies. Notably, factor strategies are typically implemented as long-short portfolios.

With this in mind, I thought it would be useful to expand on the curious case of “dead” factors by examining the performance of the largest pure multi-factor, multi-asset fund, the AQR Style Premia Alternative Fund (QSPRX). The fund manages about $2.5 billion in long-short strategies across four factors — value, momentum, carry, and defensive, similar to quality — and four asset classes: stocks, bonds, commodities, and currencies.

Performance

Factor strategies, particularly value, experienced a significant drawdown during 2018–2020. QSPRX lost 12.1% in 2018, 12.3% in 2019, and 8.1% in 2020, for a cumulative drawdown of about 29%. That led many to declare the “death” of factor investing, and many investors withdrew assets.

What those investors missed is that poor performance led to wider spreads in valuation between the longs and the shorts. Just as valuations are the best predictor we have of the equity risk premium, valuation spreads are the best predictor we have of factor premiums.

Thus, rather than reacting to recency bias and bailing out, investors should have expected those wider spreads to produce future returns above historical averages and, accordingly, rebalanced by buying more of the fund. Let’s look at QSPRX, which is managed to a 10% volatility target, since 2020.

Year QSPRX Return (%)

2021 25.0

2022 30.8

2023 12.8

2024 21.1

2025 14.9

From 2021 through 2025, QSPRX produced an annualized return of 18.9%. Year to date through May 24, 2026, the fund returned an additional 10.6%. That strong performance has received little, if any, attention in the financial media.

Diversification Benefits

In addition to QSPRX’s strong performance (Sharpe ratio of 1), the fund provided strong diversification benefits as its returns were virtually uncorrelated to both domestic and international equities, and negatively correlated to bonds during this period—evidence of unique risk characteristics.

The returns of small-cap value stocks and QSPRX demonstrate that, to paraphrase Mark Twain, the reports of the death of factors was greatly exaggerated.

Larry Swedroe is the author or co-author of 18 books on investing, including his latest Enrich Your Future. He is also a consultant to RIAs as an educator on investment strategies. This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as specific investment, accounting, legal, or tax advice.