U.S. corporate profits and stock valuations have reached historic highs, yet something puzzling has happened simultaneously: net domestic investment has declined significantly over decades. This contradiction challenges our understanding of what drives market returns.

Chris Brightman and Alex Pickard address this paradox in their November 2025 paper “Financialization: How Fiscal Policy Has Inflated Profits and Equity Valuations.” Brightman and Pickard noted: “While rising monopoly power, globalization, and technological innovation, among other factors, may explain which firms prosper, we describe the overarching macroeconomic process that leads aggregate corporate profits to expand at a faster pace than the underlying economy.” Their findings raise serious questions about the sustainability of today’s valuations and what’s really behind decades of market gains.

The Paradox That Demands Explanation

Seventy years ago, the U.S. economy thrived on robust domestic saving and investment that created broadly shared prosperity. Today, we face a different reality: corporate profits and equity valuations have soared even as net investment has fallen by more than half.

This defies conventional wisdom. Corporate profits traditionally grow when companies invest in productive assets—factories, equipment, technology—that generate returns. But the data tells a different story.

Understanding “Financialization”: A Two-Stage Process

Brightman and Pickard identify what they call “financialization” as the mechanism behind this paradox. It operates through two distinct stages:

Stage 1: Government Deficits Flow Directly Into Corporate Profits

The authors build their analysis on the Kalecki-Levy profit equation which reveals a fundamental accounting identity: corporate profits equal investment plus government deficits minus household and foreign saving.

This isn’t just theory—it’s an accounting necessity. When businesses invest, their spending becomes income for other firms, boosting aggregate profits. Conversely, when households save more, they spend less on goods and services, reducing corporate revenues. Government deficits represent negative saving. When government spends more than it collects in taxes, it injects income into the economy that ultimately flows to corporate profits.

Here’s the mechanism in practice: Treasury spending creates net financial wealth in the private sector. Transfer payments like Social Security and Medicare flow to lower-income households that spend most of their income, stimulating consumption. When recipients spend these benefits, corporations record the receipts as both revenue and profit.

The economic context matters critically. As Brightman and Pickard explain, cyclical deficits during recessions can mobilize idle resources. But for almost all of the last half century, the U.S. government has run chronic deficits throughout the business cycle, even at or near full employment. When real resources are nearly fully deployed, additional financial income from deficit spending doesn’t generate significant new real investment.

Stage 2: Profits Get Recycled Into Inflated Valuations

The second stage explains what happens to those deficit-fueled profits. Firms distribute profits to shareholders through dividends and buybacks. These payments flow disproportionately to wealthy households with low spending rates, who reinvest the proceeds into equities, including passive index funds. These passive funds, mandated to stay fully invested, buy stocks regardless of valuation—pushing prices higher without any improvement in underlying fundamentals.

What the Data Reveals

The empirical evidence supporting this framework is compelling:

The correlation is striking. As deficits soared from near zero in the 1960s to 8% of GDP by the 2020s, the profit share grew in parallel from 6% of GDP to more than 12% at its peak.

The researchers found nearly a one-for-one relationship: each 1% of GDP increase in deficits corresponded with roughly a 1% of GDP increase in corporate profits over the long run.

Investment has hollowed out. Net domestic investment declined from nearly 11% of GDP in the mid-twentieth century to about 5% in recent years.

Meanwhile, depreciation rose from roughly 12% to more than 16% of GDP.

In other words, we’re increasingly investing just to replace worn-out equipment rather than expanding productive capacity.

National saving has collapsed. The savings rate fell from more than 12.5% of GDP to near zero, representing a fundamental structural shift in the American economy.

The natural experiment: The brief budget surpluses of the late 1990s provided compelling evidence. When government ran surpluses, corporate profits fell. When deficits returned with the 2001 recession, profits immediately resumed climbing.

The following table shows that there has been a clear structural shift in national savings and investment.

Why This Analysis Matters