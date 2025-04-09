Fear of Missing Out (FOMO) is a psychological anxiety that prompts investors to worry about missing out on potentially lucrative investment opportunities that others are capitalizing on. This phenomenon has gained significant attention, particularly with the rise of cryptocurrencies and social media's influence on financial decisions.

Study Overview: "Catching the FoMO Fever"

A study by Yosef Bonaparte and Frank Fabozzi, titled "Catching the FoMO Fever: A Look at Fear in Finance," delves into the impact of FOMO on financial markets. They propose that FOMO in the stock market is contingent upon certain market momentum and heightened sentiment among FOMO-prone investors, leading them to take on additional risk, termed "FoMO risk".

Constructing the FoMO Index

To quantify FOMO levels, the researchers developed a comprehensive FoMO index comprising three key elements:

FoMO Momentum: Calculated as the differential between short-term (two months) and long-term (12 months) moving averages.

FoMO News Sentiment: Captured through Google search trend volumes.

FoMO Risk: Measured by the increased usage of margin accounts.

The FoMO index utilized monthly data from 2004 to June 2021.

Key Findings

Trend of FoMO: Since 2010, FoMO has gradually increased, with notable spikes during the 2009 recovery and the COVID-19 pandemic. Serial Correlation: FoMO exhibited serial correlation with a rapid decay rate of approximately 74% annually. Impact on Prices: FoMO positively influenced equity and cryptocurrency prices, associated with increases in the PE ratio and Bitcoin's price and volume. Volatility Relationship: There was an inverse relationship between FoMO and the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), suggesting that increased FoMO leads to reduced market volatility due to decreased investor disagreement. Investor Behavior: FoMO led to increased investor overconfidence, resulting in higher risk-taking and stock market participation, particularly among minority and less-educated households. Sectoral Influence: Sectors like entertainment, recreation, and electronic equipment were more positively influenced by FoMO, while gold and precious metals were less susceptible. Demographic Susceptibility: Younger and minority households were more prone to FOMO's effects, with gender and wealth levels playing minimal roles.

Conclusion and Investor Takeaways

Bonaparte and Fabozzi's findings highlight that FoMO extends beyond social anxiety, leading to high-risk decision-making and potential financial losses. It also contributes to reduced market volatility by decreasing investor disagreement. Understanding these dynamics is crucial for investors to avoid behavioral mistakes and make more informed decisions. Financial advisors play a vital role in educating clients about these pitfalls and their potential negative consequences.

Larry Swedroe is the author or co-author of 18 books on investing, including his latest Enrich Your Future.