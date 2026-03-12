Imagine you’ve held a single company’s stock for decades. It’s worth millions, but your cost basis is very low. Selling means handing a large check to the IRS. For most investors, that’s just the price of success. But a growing number of wealthy clients—guided by sophisticated wealth managers—are finding a different path rooted in a law that Congress passed more than a century ago to help small business owners incorporate. That law is Internal Revenue Code Section 351. The February 2026 paper “Managing Concentrated Public Stock Positions by Seeding an Exchange-Traded Fund,” by Brent Sullivan, editor of Tax Alpha Insider, and Elliot Rozner, a New York-based research analyst, provides the most thorough public analysis to date of how this provision is being applied to exchange-traded funds—and where its limits lie. They explain: how Section 351 works in this context; why Congress is hostile to tax‑free diversification; and how patterns like “stuffing” and “sequential seeding” can turn an otherwise clean transaction into a target for substance‑over‑form attacks. Their practical message for investors and advisers is simple: get the economics and documentation right, assume communications and timing will be scrutinized, and don’t confuse a wrapper change with a tax‑free exit from concentrated risk.

​You can read the rest of my Morningstar article here.