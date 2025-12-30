The traditional role of discretionary managers was to perform tasks that were difficult to automate—interpreting tone shifts in earnings calls, identifying inconsistencies in management guidance, and turning qualitative signals into investment decisions. As I’ve documented extensively in my previous work, these edges have been steadily eroding as markets become more efficient. That erosion is now accelerating as the research shows that AI systems, particularly LLMs, are now capable of performing many of these tasks with increasing proficiency—and at a fraction of the cost.

Frank Fabozzi, Andrew Chin, Igor Yelnik, and Jim Liew, authors of the July 2025 study “The Disappearing Edge: AI, Machine Learning, and the Future of the Discretionary Portfolio Manager,” published in the Financial Analysts Journal, explored how artificial intelligence and machine learning are fundamentally changing what it means to be a portfolio manager.

What the Authors Examined

The research team investigated how recent advances in AI, particularly large language models (LLMs) and deep learning techniques, are affecting the role of discretionary portfolio managers (PMs). Rather than simply asking whether AI will replace human managers, they examined something more nuanced: how the sources of competitive advantage in portfolio management are shifting, and what this means for the future structure of investment teams.

The authors analyzed the evolving continuum between discretionary and systematic investment approaches, scrutinized the effectiveness of so-called “hybrid” PMs, and explored the practical, governance, and ethical considerations that come with AI-driven decision-making.

Key Findings

1. The Discretionary Edge Continues to Shrink: The Incredible Shrinking Alpha

The traditional role of discretionary managers was to perform tasks that were difficult to automate—interpreting tone shifts in earnings calls, identifying inconsistencies in management guidance, and turning qualitative signals into investment decisions. That role is being challenged as the research shows that AI systems, particularly LLMs, are now capable of performing many of these tasks with increasing proficiency.

However, this doesn’t mean human managers will immediately disappear. Instead, the nature of what remains is changing—and becoming even more difficult to monetize profitably after fees. The edge is migrating from intuitive signal detection to the design, supervision, and contextual application of AI-generated insights. But here’s the critical point: if AI tools become widely accessible, this new source of edge will itself become commoditized, continuing the cycle of alpha erosion I’ve documented throughout my work.

2. Most “Hybrid” Approaches Are Superficial

Many investment firms claim to have adopted a hybrid model that combines human judgment with machine-driven insights. The reality, according to the authors, is often far less integrated. In practice, discretionary managers frequently treat quantitative tools as ancillary inputs—using them to confirm existing views while ignoring conflicting signals, a behavior the authors call “confirmation filtering.” Thus, they argue that true integration requires more than access to AI tools. It demands institutional redesign: shared accountability between quantitative and discretionary teams, joint performance attribution mechanisms, and fundamental changes to decision-making authority.

3. The Role Is Being Redefined, Not Eliminated

Rather than replacing PMs, AI is transforming their role. Modern PMs are increasingly serving as:

Curators of investment signals rather than sole generators of ideas.

Interpreters and validators of model outputs rather than pure forecasters.

Stewards of governance frameworks ensuring AI systems operate within appropriate constraints.

Calibrators who align machine-generated insights with real-world investment constraints like liquidity, transaction costs, and risk budgets.

4. Complexity Creates a Credibility Crisis

The research highlights a critical tension: while complex AI models can deliver superior predictive performance, they also create challenges for transparency, trust, and accountability. When a model makes a correct recommendation but no one can explain why, questions about decision ownership become acute. In fiduciary settings where managers must justify exposures to investment committees or regulators, this opacity can be problematic—even if the model performs well.

5. Organizational Change Is Essential

The authors found that firms succeeding with AI integration aren’t just adding technology to existing workflows. They’re fundamentally restructuring how teams operate, how talent is developed, and how accountability is shared. Key capabilities include:

Model literacy : PMs don’t need to code neural networks, but they must understand model assumptions, detect overfitting, and evaluate prediction robustness.

Prompt engineering : The ability to design effective queries that optimize LLM outputs.

Fine-tuning expertise: Using human judgment to create high-quality datasets that teach AI systems firm-specific investment frameworks.

Key Takeaways